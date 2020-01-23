HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Sunday Riley's Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment has been known as a pricey cult favorite.

There’s big news coming out of the beauty world this week.

Elite Daily reported that the price drop would be in effect across retailers that sell Sunday Riley, not just on the brand’s own site. So far, we’ve seen Sephora, Dermstore and Amazon update the price. But some sites, including Anthropologie, Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom and Ulta still currently have Good Genes at its higher price.

Sephora Good Genes is meant to help with the appearance of age spots and discoloration, Sunday Riley says in the description of the product on its site.

Sunday Riley said it is making some changes to the Good Genes formula, too.

The triethanolamine in Good Genes — which works to adjust the product’s pH and helps make sure you don’t get burned by the acid in the treatment — is being replaced with greener alternatives, sodium phytate and potassium hydroxide, according to the company.

“All of the good stuff (including the actives) remains the same,” brand founder Sunday Riley said in a press release.

The price drops comes after the Federal Trade Commission accused the brand last year of having posted fake reviews online. Sunday Riley settled with the FTC in October — it didn’t admit to any wrongdoing but agreed not to write fake reviews in the future.

The price reduction on Good Genes is more significant than the brand’s past price drops since the product is its top global best-seller, according to the press release.

The price of Good Genes hasn’t sat well with Riley for years, she said in a statement emailed to HuffPost: “It’s a ten year old price tag and out of date with today’s economy and goals.”