The rise of face oils in skin care is truly a phenomenon, and for good reason ― especially when they’re blended with actives, acids and other beneficial ingredients. You can mix and match which you use on any given day to address specific needs and customize treatments.

Among the most popular face oil options are from influencer favorite Sunday Riley, whose C.E.O. Glow and Luna night oils are often cited by beauty aficionados.

The key to facial oils, dermatologist Samer Jaber previously told HuffPost, is that “you want to make sure you have the right face oil for your skin.” Here are four very different Sunday Riley options below, all on sale now:

C.E.O. Glow vitamin C and turmeric face oil

Need an instant glow? This oil has vitamin C, calming turmeric and other antioxidants for a brighter complexion.



Luna sleeping night oil

This gentle retinoid oil also contains calming ingredients like blue tansy and chamomile and helps lock in moisture (which is very much crucial with any retinoid). And don’t worry: It appears blue, but sinks in clear on the skin.

U.F.O. ultra clarifying acne treatment face oil

This dry oil contains 1.5% salicylic acid for clearing clogged pores, plus ingredients like cucumber seed oil and licorice root to soothe the skin.

Juno antioxidant and superfood face oil

This cold-pressed plant oil mix is stacked with antioxidants, vitamins, essential amino acids, omegas and more to help fortify, preserve and soften skin. Blend it with foundation for extra moisture.