Our Editor's Favorite Retinol Serum Is 25% Off Right Now

Last year, shopping writer Tessa Flores filled us in on a seemingly magical retinol serum that she’d just begun using. As someone with both sensitive skin and keratosis pilaris, Flores had difficulty finding a higher-dose retinol serum that would address her dermatological concerns without wreaking havoc on her skin. (Although highly effective, retinol is also known for its sometimes unsightly side effects.)
The product she found was Sunday Riley’s A+ retinoid serum, a pricey-but-effective serum that contains a potent but harder-to-find 6.5% retinoid blend. While Flores assured us that the “the price point [was] a justified one,” with a starting price of $85 for a one-ounce bottle, it’s not a buying decision to be taken lightly.
So, we’re happy to announce that this editor-approved serum is currently available for 25% off (with discount code CHEERS) as part of Dermstore’s anniversary sale.
Flores explained that the product’s blend of retinols includes a retinoid ester, encapsulated retinol and blue-green algae-derived retinol alternatives said to impart the effects of retinols without irritating skin. The serum also contains the antioxidant coenzyme Q10 and skin-soothing ingredients like hawaiian white honey, bisabolol, cactus extract and ginger.
“After using this product consistently for two months,” Flores wrote, “I’m noticing a significant reduction of my keratosis pilaris in that the texture is smoother, less red and with fewer clogged hair follicles. I’ve also noticed less congestion in my T-zone, fewer sun freckles and an overall increase in skin plumpness — all without those telltale signs of retinol-induced irritation.”
With a 4.56-star rating at Dermstore, the serum appears to have an ardent fan base beyond the HuffPost office. You can read some more reviews of Sunday Riley’s customer-beloved product below, or go ahead and get it for yourself while it’s still on sale.
"I have been using Sunday Riley high dose retinal for a few years. My complexion is pretty flawless for a 71 yrs old women. Will continue to use my Sunday Riley products." — Marlene
“This high Retinol serum is great for your skin. I am 60 and my face is more like 40. I have sun damage and age spots but this along with other products has really turned back the clock. Love it!!!” — Teri
"This stuff has done wonders for acne prone skin! I could feel some blemishes forming under my skin last night, applied this, woke up and they are gone!" — Michelle
“Hands down the best. My skin is sensitive and this retinol has never bothered it.” — Taylor