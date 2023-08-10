Our Editor's Favorite Retinol Serum Is 25% Off Right Now

“I have been using Sunday Riley high dose retinal for a few years. My complexion is pretty flawless for a 71 yrs old women. Will continue to use my Sunday Riley products. I have been using Sunday Riley high dose retinal for a few years. My complexion is pretty flawless for a 71 yrs old women. Will continue to use my Sunday Riley products.” — Marlene

“This high Retinol serum is great for your skin. I am 60 and my face is more like 40. I have sun damage and age spots but this along with other products has really turned back the clock. Love it!!!” — Teri

"This stuff has done wonders for acne prone skin! I could feel some blemishes forming under my skin last night, applied this, woke up and they are gone!" — Michelle

“Hands down the best. My skin is sensitive and this retinol has never bothered it.” — Taylor