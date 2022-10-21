“I had never used retinol before this product. My sister bought a sample kit for Christmas and I was hooked! I have rosacea acne and this clears up any breakouts within days! And keeps them away! Best skincare product I have ever used!” — Leslie Rate

“I previously had a lot of sun damage on my face, manifesting in visible dark spots and freckles. After using one bottle of this, all of the freckles on my nose are gone, including one especially dark spot, the dark splotches under my eyes and across my cheeks are much reduced, and my complexion is visibly brighter. I ordered a second bottle right away! A word of caution, as this product can cause flakiness, redness, and irritation while your skin is adapting to it. I used a gentle glycerin-based moisturizer to help soothe my skin in between applications.” — Kymberlee Rose

“If you’re dealing with discoloration or rough spots on your face, this stuff is for you! It works, but be patient — it’s not overnight — but its the most effective [product] I’ve found for the dark spots on this 56 year old face!” — Tami Holmes

“The best retinol I have ever used. It’s been a week and I’m already seeing results. I’ve been using other retinols for years and decided to move to a higher strength one. I was worried about burning, but haven’t had any issues. I will definitely buy it again when my vial runs out.” — Michelle R.

“Wow, I’m pretty impressed with this serum. [I’ve] used many expensive and drugstore brands, this blew them all away. My skin texture, brightness and overall clarity have improved tremendously. Will definitely keep using.” — Amazon customer