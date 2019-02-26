HuffPost Finds

Never-On-Sale Sunday Riley Products Are On Sale At Dermstore

Sunday Riley results without a Sunday Riley price tag.

There comes a time in every skin care obsessive’s life when he or she discovers the life-changing magic that is Sunday Riley. For some, today is that day.

It’s not often that a sale that makes us gasp, but Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Sale is worth marking on your calendars. It’s going on now through Sunday, and using the code REFRESH can save you up to 20 percent on a lot of never-on-sale brands. We’re talking Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Herbivore Botanicals and, surprisingly, Sunday Riley.

Sunday Riley launched in 2009 and has shot to cult-level fame in recent years thanks to its high-end, luxury products. Among its best-sellers are the Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, which uses high potency lactic acid to slough away dead skin and reduce hyperpigmentation, and the U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil, which reduces the appearance of acne, blackheads and blemishes. Unfortunately, both products will set you back a pretty penny at full price, which is why Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Sale is the perfect time to try them out.

Whether you’re new to Sunday Riley and need an introductory kit or just aren’t sure which product is best for skin concerns, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Sunday Riley products below to set you on the path for a clearer complexion.

Take a look:

1
Sunday Riley Bright Young Thing Visible Skin Brightening Kit (3 piece)
Dermstore
If you're new to Sunday Riley, the Bright Young Thing kit is the best introduction to the brand's best-selling products. It include the C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum, Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment and Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream. All three work together to combat dark spots and discoloration, while enhancing skin's natural complexion. Normally $90, get it for 20 percent off with code REFRESH.
2
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Facial Oil
Dermstore
Sunday Riley's U.F.O. Acne Treatment Facial Oil is designed to reduce the appearance of acne, blackheads and blemishes using a combination of clarifying plant oils like tea tree, black cumin seed oil and salicylic acid. Licorice root works to naturally brighten dark spots. Normally $80, you can get it for 20 percent off with code REFRESH.
3
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Dermstore
Sunday Riley's Good Genes lactic acid serum is perhaps the brand's best-selling, most-loved product. It has 224 reviews on Dermstore and a five-star rating, so you know it's the good stuff. The treatment uses lactic acid that works to slough away dead skin while boosting natural collagen production. It plumps fine lines, exfoliates dead skin and brightens the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Normally $158, get it for 20 percent off with code REFRESH.
4
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Kit (3 piece)
Dermstore
The C.E.O. Vitamin C Kit by Sunday Riley is a trifecta of skin-brightening products designed to give your skin an instant glow while slowing the signs of aging, like dark spots and wrinkles. In this kit, you'll get the brand's coveted C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum, C.E.O. C + E antiOXIDANT Protect + Repair Moisturizer and C.E.O. C + E Micro-Dissolve Cleansing Oil. Normally $60, get it for 20 percent off with code REFRESH.
5
Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil
Dermstore
Sunday Riley's Juno facial oil is a botanical blend of blueberry seed oil, cranberry seed oil, red raspberry seed oil and broccoli seed oil to nourish the skin wile protecting and brightening it for a refreshingly healthy glow. Normally $72, get it for 20 percent off with code REFRESH.
6
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum
Dermstore
The C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum is one of Sunday Riley's best-known products. It's formulated with 15 percent stable Vitamin C that targets dark spots, dull skin and slows signs of aging to reveal firmer, plumper skin. It also has a delicious orange fragrance. Normally $85, get it for 20 percent off with code REFRESH.
7
Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream
Dermstore
Sunday Riley's Tidal cream is an intensely hydrating moisturizer that reduces the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation using powerful ingredients like hyaluronic acid, tamarind extract and papaya enzymes. Normally $65, get it for 20 percent off with code REFRESH.
