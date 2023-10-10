ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

Sunday Riley's Most Popular Skin Care Oils Are On Sale For Prime Day

For Prime Big Deal Days, save 30% on these cult-favorite retinol and vitamin C oils that can address premature skin aging.
Sunday Riley's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sunday-Riley-Luna-Sleeping-Night/dp/B00T9G8INM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6525784fe4b0102e6963a839%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Luna Sleeping Night oil" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525784fe4b0102e6963a839" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sunday-Riley-Luna-Sleeping-Night/dp/B00T9G8INM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6525784fe4b0102e6963a839%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Luna Sleeping Night oil</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sunday-Riley-Glow-Vitamin-Turmeric/dp/B07P2QDSD3?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6525784fe4b0102e6963a839%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="C.E.O. Glow vitamin C" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525784fe4b0102e6963a839" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sunday-Riley-Glow-Vitamin-Turmeric/dp/B07P2QDSD3?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6525784fe4b0102e6963a839%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">C.E.O. Glow vitamin C</a> oil use innovative formulas and targeted ingredients.
Amazon
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is the ideal opportunity to splurge on the goods we’ve always wanted to try, especially luxury beauty that rarely goes on sale any other time of the year. We’re talking about cult-favorite skin care brand Sunday Riley and their impressive duo of facial oils that have made names for themselves a hundred times over in the beauty community and beyond.

Through Wednesday, the brand’s Luna Sleeping Night retinol oil and C.E.O Glow vitamin C oil are both 30% off in the larger 1.81-fluid ounce sizes, which makes this deal even more of a steal.

C.E.O. Glow vitamin C oil: $56 at Amazon (originally $80)
Luna Sleeping Night Oil: $74 at Amazon (originally $105)

If you’re not already familiar with Sunday Riley, just know that they’ve cornered the market when it comes to crafting products with innovative formulas and targeted ingredients that deliver. Their oils in particular utilize proven ingredients: Luna, a unique retinoid blend, and C.E.O. Glow, and an antioxidant-rich vitamin C combination. You can even use C.E.O. Glow in the a.m. and Luna in the evening to create a powerful morning-and-night skin care regimen.

It’s also worth mentioning that because of their reputation for offering transformative results, these products tend to sell out quickly. You can learn more about the exact coveted formulations below, as well as see what others have to say about the difference that Luna Sleeping Night Oil and C.E.O. Glowhave made to their skin.

Amazon
C.E.O. Glow vitamin C and turmeric face oil (30% off)
Sunday Riley's C.E.O. Glow oil is one of their bestsellers and contains an antioxidant-rich blend of cold-pressed vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil to target premature signs of aging, visibly brighten skin and improve skin texture. Supplemented with nutrient-rich extracts that deeply hydrate and nourish, this oil can also help defend your skin against environmental stressors that can contribute to things like skin dullness, sun spots and fine lines.

Promising Amazon review: "Tried this along with [Sunday Riley] Good Genes which I'd used years and years ago during Prime Days. HOLY S*&^!!!! My skin is glowing. I am 51 and for the last decade I've tried everything to tame dry patches, loss of elasticity, fine lines, wrinkles. Over the last 5 weeks of morning and evening use along with GG my skin is 100 percent improved. Yes still have weird early 50's crinkles across my mid cheeks but my skin look luminous. Dry patches gone! I must have tried 100 different things since I was 40. Oils, oil free, ceramides, NOTHING worked. The smell is fine. Just smells natural then fades anyway. Who cares my skin looks killer! Thank you Sunday Riley!" — KG
$56 at Amazon (originally $80)
Amazon
Luna Sleeping Night Oil (30% off)
Sunday Riley infused their beloved Luna oil with a unique blend of trans-retinol to help promote skin elasticity and collagen production. Trans-retinols can be gentler on skin that normally isn't as tolerant of traditional retinoids, while still promoting that valuable cellular turnover process that retinol is known for. The formula also contains a rich blend of oils and blue tansy that all work in tandem to address surface redness, dryness and fine lines.

Promising Amazon review: "I have fair, dry, sensitive skin - along with pustular rosacea. I am VERY careful with everything I put on my skin, hair and face. I have my day routine and products locked in - but I was struggling to find products for my nighttime routine. I just turned 50 and have been struggling with how to use and which retinol to use with my rosacea. I read some great reviews about the Luna Night Oil - and although I was a little skeptical due to the color and the fragrance- (two things my skin does not normally like) I decided to give it a shot. I use topical ivermectin on my face every night for my rosacea and I let that fully absorb- about 30 minutes. Then I apply the Luna Oil - a little goes a long way - about 3-4 drops for my face and neck. The color vanishes as the oil is absorbed and the scent - which is not unpleasant - dissipates quickly. I feel like my skin smiles and thanks me when I apply this! In the colder drier months I do apply a moisturizer on top of the oil after I have given it a little time to adsorb. My skin has NEVER looked or felt this good. Bright, glowy, smooth, and the fine lines and wrinkles are looking smoother and softer. And NOT a single ROSACEA outbreak. Of course I wish that this was a little more financially friendly - but a little goes a long way and I am so happy with this product that I know I will be purchasing it over and over." — Amazon customer
$74 at Amazon (originally $105)

