Sunday Riley's Most Popular Skin Care Oils Are On Sale For Prime Day

Amazon Sunday Riley's Luna Sleeping Night oil and C.E.O. Glow vitamin C oil use innovative formulas and targeted ingredients.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is the ideal opportunity to splurge on the goods we’ve always wanted to try, especially luxury beauty that rarely goes on sale any other time of the year. We’re talking about cult-favorite skin care brand Sunday Riley and their impressive duo of facial oils that have made names for themselves a hundred times over in the beauty community and beyond.

Through Wednesday, the brand’s Luna Sleeping Night retinol oil and C.E.O Glow vitamin C oil are both 30% off in the larger 1.81-fluid ounce sizes, which makes this deal even more of a steal.

If you’re not already familiar with Sunday Riley, just know that they’ve cornered the market when it comes to crafting products with innovative formulas and targeted ingredients that deliver. Their oils in particular utilize proven ingredients: Luna, a unique retinoid blend, and C.E.O. Glow, and an antioxidant-rich vitamin C combination. You can even use C.E.O. Glow in the a.m. and Luna in the evening to create a powerful morning-and-night skin care regimen.

It’s also worth mentioning that because of their reputation for offering transformative results, these products tend to sell out quickly. You can learn more about the exact coveted formulations below, as well as see what others have to say about the difference that Luna Sleeping Night Oil and C.E.O. Glowhave made to their skin.