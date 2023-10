Sunday Riley's Most Popular Skin Care Oils Are On Sale For Prime Day

Luna Sleeping Night Oil (30% off)

Sunday Riley infused their beloved Luna oil with a unique blend of trans-retinol to help promote skin elasticity and collagen production. Trans-retinols can be gentler on skin that normally isn't as tolerant of traditional retinoids, while still promoting that valuable cellular turnover process that retinol is known for. The formula also contains a rich blend of oils and blue tansy that all work in tandem to address surface redness, dryness and fine lines."I have fair, dry, sensitive skin - along with pustular rosacea. I am VERY careful with everything I put on my skin, hair and face. I have my day routine and products locked in - but I was struggling to find products for my nighttime routine. I just turned 50 and have been struggling with how to use and which retinol to use with my rosacea. I read some great reviews about the Luna Night Oil - and although I was a little skeptical due to the color and the fragrance- (two things my skin does not normally like) I decided to give it a shot. I use topical ivermectin on my face every night for my rosacea and I let that fully absorb- about 30 minutes. Then I apply the Luna Oil - a little goes a long way - about 3-4 drops for my face and neck. The color vanishes as the oil is absorbed and the scent - which is not unpleasant - dissipates quickly. I feel like my skin smiles and thanks me when I apply this! In the colder drier months I do apply a moisturizer on top of the oil after I have given it a little time to adsorb. My skin has NEVER looked or felt this good. Bright, glowy, smooth, and the fine lines and wrinkles are looking smoother and softer. And NOT a single ROSACEA outbreak. Of course I wish that this was a little more financially friendly - but a little goes a long way and I am so happy with this product that I know I will be purchasing it over and over." — Amazon customer