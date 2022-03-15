Sephora Sunday Riley's Good Genes and Luna oil.

It is with deep sadness that I announce to you that, on occasion, expensive skin care products really are more effective. Sure, there are a lot of beautifully packaged and marketed products with unreasonably steep markups, but every once in a while, something special comes along that warrants a hefty price tag. Case in point: Sunday Riley’s Good Genes all-in-one AHA lactic acid treatment and Luna sleeping retinoid night oil.

I’ve been using this power duo on and off for years, and every time I start up again I kick myself for having waited for so long. The powerful blast of active ingredients work together to help transform skin in mere days. Best of all? There is almost no skin issue they can’t help address. Red, irritated skin, uneven pigment and texture, acne, fine lines and more are all handled. I always notice that I get compliments on my skin within days of adding them back into my beauty routine. But my absolute favorite part? These two do so much heavy lifting that they eliminate the need for a long and complicated multi-step night and day skin care routine.

Advertisement

I use Good Genes and Luna as part of my nighttime routine, on dry skin immediately after cleansing. If you simply cannot skip serums, then you can use those first, but as I mentioned, I don’t find additional products necessary. It might sound counterintuitive to apply an oil first, but since Luna has active ingredients and isn’t occlusive, I use it first (per Sunday Riley’s instructions). After waiting a few minutes for it to sink in, I layer two pumps of Good Genes over it. If you have oily skin, you might not even need to use an additional moisturizer, but I find that I like the feel of lightweight night cream on top, and add that after a few minutes as well. After that it’s a little eye cream and I’m ready to wake up to radiant skin.

The secret is in the high percentage of active ingredients in both, though I’m particularly obsessed with the high content of lactic acid in Good Genes. It is a unique chemical exfoliant that encourages quick cell turnover in the surface layers of the skin, leaving it smooth and helping clear up blemishes. It’s paired with licorice and lemongrass, which help brighten up the look of dark spots, sun damage and other discoloration, and prickly pear extract that helps soothe redness and calms sensitive skin. If I simply had to pick either Good Genes or Luna, I would probably defer to Good Genes. There’s really nothing else quite like it over the counter.

But that’s not to say Luna oil isn’t a powerful and highly coveted product! If you’ve been on the fence about trying an oil or retinoid, then this is the perfect place to start. Soothing botanicals like blue tansy and German chamomile are paired with an advanced retinoid ester that supports skin health and elasticity, evens out redness and fights fine lines and wrinkles. Avocado seed oil plumps up the skin and delivers a healthy dose of antioxidants. It doesn’t clog pores, which is perfect if you are acne-prone like myself.

When used together, these two problem-solving skin care products can deliver remarkable results. They’re a great investment for someone looking to up their skin care game and incorporate serious actives into their routine, but don’t want to go the prescription cream route just yet. I started using them over five years ago and credit them in large part for my skin’s health. I’m an incredibly vain Libra woman, so if that means anything to you, then you know this is a recommendation you can trust.

Advertisement

As always, be sure to be diligent about sunscreen use when using both of these products. As a result of powerful active ingredients, your skin is more susceptible to sun damage, regardless of season.

Keep reading to pick up this power couple for yourself. As always, I’ve included a couple alternate options if these are currently cost-prohibitive. I often find myself turning to them when I run out of Good Genes and Luna oil and need to save up. No need to make great skin wait while you save up those pennies!