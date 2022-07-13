Shopping

The Coolest Sunglasses On Sale For Amazon Prime Day

Get up to 49% off on shades from brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley and Sojos.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

While Amazon Prime Day is a great time to stock up on essential home appliances and cool gadgets, it also presents the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe — and to make sure you have the right accessories to go with all your sizzling summer outfits.

The one accessory that can elevate any look is a pair of stylish sunglasses. Right now, there’s a ton of ultra-cool eyewear on sale for Prime Day from mainstream brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley, along with trendy TikTok-viral labels like Sojos. Check out some of our favorite summer-ready frames below.

FYI: Deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Sojos oversized square cat eye sunglasses (40% off)
Sunglasses don't have to be boring and this pair from Sojos are everything but. They feature angled frames and come in multiple colors like green, beige, brown tortoise and white.
$11.99 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
2
Amazon
Ray-Ban round metal glasses (30% off)
Planning a beach or lake trip soon? Make sure these round sunnies are on your packing list (or your face) before hitting the road. Choose from a variety of metal colors like gold, black and bronze.
$114.10 at Amazon (originally $163)
3
Amazon
Merry's polarized sunglasses (20% off)
These sunglasses are made with polarized lens and available in over 38 style combinations, including white/brown, black/purple, pink/white and black/gray.
$11.19 at Amazon (originally $13.99)
4
Amazon
Sojos retro 90s rectangle sunglasses (20% off)
These sunnies are perfect for summertime wear and come in a variety of fun colors, including orange, purple, green, pink and black.
$10.39 at Amazon (originally $12.99)
5
Amazon
Ray-Ban Chromance sunglasses (30% off)
Protect your eyes in style with these mirrored square sunglasses. Get them in matte black, gray and brown.
$167.30 at Amazon (originally $239)
6
Amazon
Ray-Ban classic aviator sunglasses (30% off)
Aviator shades will never go out of style and these polarized ones will shield your eyes from the sun and have everyone asking to try them on.
$149.10 at Amazon (originally $213)
7
Amazon
A set of 4 retro sunglasses (49% off)
Why have one pair of sunnies when you can have four? This set comes with four retro-style sunglasses in various colors so if you happen to lose one (we've been there), you'll have another to rock.
$15.19 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
8
Amazon
Ray-Ban square sunglasses (30% off)
With stylish metal frames and square lenses, these sunglasses are just begging to be worn during your next beach trip. They come in multiple styles, including green, blue and brown gradients.
$114.10+ at Amazon (originally $163)
9
Amazon
Sojos oversized cat-eye sunglasses (40% off)
Make a fashion statement with these bold, oversized glasses. They come in brown tortoise, black, gray tortoise, dark tortoise, pink, blue and brown.
$11.99+ at Amazon (originally $19.99)
10
Amazon
Wear Me Pro round sunglasses (44% off)
If you've never tried round sunglasses before, today's your lucky day. These come in multiple style combinations like gold frame/blue mirrored lens and gold frame/green lens.
$13.99+ at Amazon (originally $25)
11
Amazon
Ray-Ban Erika sunglasses (30% off)
With over 3,00 five-star ratings, these Ray-Bans are worthy of being in your beach bag and on your face. They come in a variety of styles and lens colors.
$98+at Amazon (originally $140)
12
Amazon
Ray-Ban Clubmaster sunglasses (30% off)
These unique sunglasses feature metal frames that come in a variety of styles like white, gold, black and blue.
$132.30 at Amazon (originally $189)
13
Amazon
Oakley Holbrook sunglasses (25% off)
Every sunglasses fan needs a pair of Oakleys and these square ones have over 2,000 five-star ratings that attest to their high quality.
$148.40 at Amazon (orignally $197)
14
Amazon
Sojos oversized 90s sunglasses (40% off)
Cover your eyes and then some with these oversized round sunnies. They come in multiple colors, including black, brown, pink, purple and tortoise.
$11.99 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
