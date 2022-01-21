There’s an eerily familiar crunch every time I accidentally ruin a pair of sunglasses. Whether I sit on them, step on them or otherwise leave them somewhere foolish to get chewed on by a pet or pulled apart by a child, my sunglasses don’t seem to ever last the test of time. Perhaps this is why I never shell out for a “nice” pair of sunglasses. If I don’t ruin them myself, I’m guaranteed to leave them on a public bus in a city I don’t live in. (Rest in peace, $14 blue Marshall’s glasses that felt super sturdy and never slid down my nose. I hope someone in Dallas takes care of you you the way I never could.)

If, like me, you can’t hold onto sunglasses, or if you can but just prefer budget shades, there are a wealth of good-looking budget-friendly sunnies out there. While cheap sunglasses are sure to make your bank account happy, they’re also great to keep in random places, like your car or bag. Never again will you squint your way through traffic or morning walks home after a late night out. When you have a few pairs of cheap sunnies on deck, you can have them with you wherever you go.

I found the frames below all under $20. Most of them come in a selection of colors, and some even come in sets of two. Keep in mind that, as they are budget sunglasses, they’re definitely more “these look cute on Instagram” fashion glasses and likely not super durable hiking/outdoorsy glasses. Most of them are not polarized, though I’ve noted those that are.

From TikTok trendy oversized aviators to sleek polarized glasses, check out the fun options below.

