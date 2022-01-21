Shopping

Sunglasses Under $20 That Look Way More Expensive

Plastic aviators, bedazzled frames and trendy cat sunglasses that won't break the bank.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/WearMe-Pro-Vintage-Tinted-Sunglasses/dp/B078PK2XLS?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61e97e51e4b01f707dadb72b,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cat eye glasses" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61e97e51e4b01f707dadb72b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/WearMe-Pro-Vintage-Tinted-Sunglasses/dp/B078PK2XLS?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61e97e51e4b01f707dadb72b,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Cat eye glasses</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SOJOS-Polarized-Sunglasses-Oversized-Sunnies/dp/B09NLZPF3K?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61e97e51e4b01f707dadb72b,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="plastic aviators " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61e97e51e4b01f707dadb72b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SOJOS-Polarized-Sunglasses-Oversized-Sunnies/dp/B09NLZPF3K?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61e97e51e4b01f707dadb72b,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">plastic aviators </a> from Amazon.
Amazon
Cat eye glasses and plastic aviators from Amazon.

There’s an eerily familiar crunch every time I accidentally ruin a pair of sunglasses. Whether I sit on them, step on them or otherwise leave them somewhere foolish to get chewed on by a pet or pulled apart by a child, my sunglasses don’t seem to ever last the test of time. Perhaps this is why I never shell out for a “nice” pair of sunglasses. If I don’t ruin them myself, I’m guaranteed to leave them on a public bus in a city I don’t live in. (Rest in peace, $14 blue Marshall’s glasses that felt super sturdy and never slid down my nose. I hope someone in Dallas takes care of you you the way I never could.)

If, like me, you can’t hold onto sunglasses, or if you can but just prefer budget shades, there are a wealth of good-looking budget-friendly sunnies out there. While cheap sunglasses are sure to make your bank account happy, they’re also great to keep in random places, like your car or bag. Never again will you squint your way through traffic or morning walks home after a late night out. When you have a few pairs of cheap sunnies on deck, you can have them with you wherever you go.

I found the frames below all under $20. Most of them come in a selection of colors, and some even come in sets of two. Keep in mind that, as they are budget sunglasses, they’re definitely more “these look cute on Instagram” fashion glasses and likely not super durable hiking/outdoorsy glasses. Most of them are not polarized, though I’ve noted those that are.

From TikTok trendy oversized aviators to sleek polarized glasses, check out the fun options below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Pointy polarized sunglasses to elevate any look
These come in five colors.

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
2
Amazon
Vintage-inspired cat-eye sunglasses with funky patterns
These come in nine colors.

Get them from Amazon for $14.99.
3
Amazon
Orange-lensed tortoise shell sunglasses to stay on trend
Get them from Amazon for $13.98.
4
Amazon
Round pearl sunglasses for a mermaid moment
Get them from Amazon for $13.79.
5
Amazon
Rectangular cat-eye sunglasses for added drama
These come in eight colors.

Get them from Amazon for $11.99.
6
Amazon
Colored lens aviators for something totally unique
These come in nine colors.

Get them from Amazon for $12.99.
7
Amazon
Polarized plastic aviators for fashion and function
These come in seven colors.

Get them from Amazon for $14.99.
8
Amazon
Plastic and metal aviators that are casually cool
These come in six colors.

Get them from Amazon for $12.99.
9
Amazon
A pair of bedazzled cat-eye sunglasses
Get this set of two from Amazon for $18.90.
10
Amazon
Round sunglasses for a simple but classic look
These come in seven colors.

Get them from Amazon for $11.89.
11
Amazon
Open-shaped gem sunglasses that are over the top
These come in five colors.

Get them from Amazon for $13.99.
12
Amazon
A pair of retro-style sunglasses for a vintage feel
These come in five colors.

Get a set of two from Amazon for $18.95.
13
Amazon
Big rectangle sunglasses, if you're over the tiny glasses trend
These come in nine colors.

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
14
Amazon
Angular sunglasses with a medallion for instant elegance
These come in four colors.

Get them from Amazon for $13.99.
15
Amazon
Glammed-out sunglasses covered in rhinestones
These come in eight colors.

Get them from Amazon for $15.98.
16
Amazon
Black and white sunglasses for two-tone fun
These come in five colors.

Get them from Amazon for $11.99.
17
Amazon
Steampunk round glasses with metal detailing
These come in five colors.

Get them from Amazon for $19.99.
18
Amazon
A set of metal-rimmed sunglasses for a hippie moment
These come in five colors.

Get a set of two from Amazon for $16.99.
19
Amazon
Heart-shaped sunglasses for whimsy and style
These come in five colors.

Get them from Amazon for $12.99.
20
Amazon
Gold chain sunglasses for edgy flair
These come in five colors.

Get them from Amazon for $14.98.
A rainbow beaded face mask chain to match literally every item of clothing you own.

21 Face Mask Chains &amp; Lanyards That Might Make You Go "Ooh, That's Cute"

FashionshoppingStylesummeraccessories