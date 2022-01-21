1
Pointy polarized sunglasses to elevate any look
2
Vintage-inspired cat-eye sunglasses with funky patterns
3
Orange-lensed tortoise shell sunglasses to stay on trend
4
Round pearl sunglasses for a mermaid moment
5
Rectangular cat-eye sunglasses for added drama
6
Colored lens aviators for something totally unique
7
Polarized plastic aviators for fashion and function
8
Plastic and metal aviators that are casually cool
9
A pair of bedazzled cat-eye sunglasses
10
Round sunglasses for a simple but classic look
11
Open-shaped gem sunglasses that are over the top
12
A pair of retro-style sunglasses for a vintage feel
13
Big rectangle sunglasses, if you're over the tiny glasses trend
14
Angular sunglasses with a medallion for instant elegance
15
Glammed-out sunglasses covered in rhinestones
16
Black and white sunglasses for two-tone fun
17
Steampunk round glasses with metal detailing
18
A set of metal-rimmed sunglasses for a hippie moment
19
Heart-shaped sunglasses for whimsy and style
20
Gold chain sunglasses for edgy flair