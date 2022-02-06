Watch Suni Lee Score First Perfect 10 At Auburn And Show Off Her College Spirit

While the Winter Olympics continued in Beijing, a Summer Olympics star shined once again. (Watch the video below.)

Gold-medal-winning gymnast Suni Lee scored her first perfect 10 for Auburn University on Saturday ― and celebrated like a college kid should.

Sports Illustrated noted that Lee’s routine on the uneven bars wasn’t as intricate as the one she performed to help secure the all-around gold in Tokyo. But unlike the Summer Games when the stands were mostly empty due to COVID-19 restrictions, Louisiana State University’s arena in Baton Rouge was packed with more than 13,000 fans to watch Lee revel in this achievement.