Watch Suni Lee Score First Perfect 10 At Auburn And Show Off Her College Spirit

While the Winter Olympics continued in Beijing, a Summer Olympics star shined once again. (Watch the video below.)
Gold-medal-winning gymnast Suni Lee scored her first perfect 10 for Auburn University on Saturday ― and celebrated like a college kid should.
Sports Illustrated noted that Lee’s routine on the uneven bars wasn’t as intricate as the one she performed to help secure the all-around gold in Tokyo. But unlike the Summer Games when the stands were mostly empty due to COVID-19 restrictions, Louisiana State University’s arena in Baton Rouge was packed with more than 13,000 fans to watch Lee revel in this achievement.
Lee, who also captured a silver in the team event and bronze on the bars last summer, is now a freshman at Auburn. The SEC school was ranked No. 6 in the country before the meet, but the Tigers lost to host No. 8 LSU.