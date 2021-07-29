See The Moment Where Sunisa Lee May Have Saved Her Victory With The 'Strongest Toes'

Sunisa Lee won the women’s gymnastics all-round gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday ― and she can thank her “strongest toes.”

At least in part.

Lee averted disaster on the balance beam when on the verge of falling she mustered all the might she had in her right toes to stay on the bar.

Gymnastics Now called them the “strongest toes” in Tokyo.

Suni Lee 🤝 strongest toes in Tokyo #ArtisticGymnastics pic.twitter.com/H4LZpvy3RQ — Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) July 29, 2021

A fall there would have docked her score and perhaps dented her confidence, but she stayed steady the rest of the way to just edge Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, who stepped out of bounds twice in her floor routine. Angelina Melnikova of Russian Olympic Committee won the bronze.

To win the coveted title ― previously owned by Simone Biles, who cheered Lee from the stands after dropping out for mental health reasons ― Lee avoided the agony of da feet.

Laurence Griffiths via Getty Images Sunisa Lee of the U.S. poses with her gold medal after winning the women's all-around gymnastics final at the Tokyo Games on July 29.