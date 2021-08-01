Sunisa Lee Wins Bronze On Uneven Bars At The Tokyo Olympics

U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee finished third in the uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday ― not exactly the follow-up she would have liked to her scintillating all-around title. But at least she gets to take home a full set of medals: gold, silver and bronze.

Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images Sunisa Lee scored a 14.500, well below what she often gets on the uneven bars.

“I just wish the bronze medal was on beam or something,” she said after the competition, according to Yahoo Sports. “Bars is something I cherish.”

Lee won a silver in the team competition and of course the gold in the overall when she dramatically seized the world stage after teammate Simone Biles dropped out over mental health concerns.

Lee wasn’t up to her best on Sunday, scoring 14.500 in what many consider her strongest event. She got docked for missed connections in her routine. During the team competition, she scored a field-high 15.4.

Sunisa Lee just got 14,500 on uneven bars 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/Udi3smHdyl — Liviefromparis🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️ (@ILoovEnglish) August 1, 2021

Nina Derwael of Belgium won the gold medal and Russia’s Anastasiia Iliankova took silver.

Lee is scheduled to compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday.