Sunisa Lee Is ‘On Top Of The World’ In Celebration Video That Sums Up Tokyo Olympics

Olympic champion gymnast Sunisa Lee celebrated her historic victory in the individual all-around event in Tokyo on Thursday in a video that could sum up the coronavirus pandemic-delayed games.

The 18-year-old American star showed off her gold medal while dancing to Azealia Banks’ “Luxury” next to a part-eaten pizza in what appeared to be her room at the Olympic Village, where athletes are subject to strict COVID-19 protocols.

“On top of the world rn,” the Minnesota native captioned the video that’s garnered almost 17 million views on TikTok.

Watch the clip here:

Lee is the first Hmong American to win gold at the Summer Games.

It was “a dream come true,” she wrote on Instagram.