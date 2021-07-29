Sunisa Lee's Olympic Gold Medal Sparks An Eruption Of Hmong Pride

Sunisa Lee won the women’s all-around gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday as a member of Team USA.
But the 18-year-old from Minnesota represented so much more.
She is thought to be the first Hmong American to win a gold medal.
The Hmong are an ethnic group from Vietnam, Laos and parts of China. Thousands immigrated to the United States after the Vietnam War, and Minnesota is home to the greatest concentration of Hmong in the country.
And now the Hmong are reveling in the amazing accomplishment of one of their own.
First, watch her family lose it.
And check out the rest of Twitter celebrating, too.
