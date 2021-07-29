Sunisa Lee Calls Her Gold Medal Win At Olympics ‘A Dream Come True’

Lee’s gold medal marks the fifth year straight that Americans have taken the all-around Olympic final. Biles won the gold in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, and was preceded by Gabby Douglas in London in 2012, Nastia Liukin in Beijing in 2008, and Carly Patterson in Athens, Greece, in 2004.

Biles sent her congratulations to Lee via Instagram, posting a video of an ecstatic Lee with her medal at their hotel and a photo of them taking a selfie together.

“OLYMPIC CHAMPION RIGHT HERE !!! So so so beyond proud of you!!!!” the post read.