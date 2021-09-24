“The View” hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were abruptly asked to step off the talk show’s set on Friday morning after they received positive COVID-19 tests.

The on-air moment happened just before Vice President Kamala Harris was slated to appear.

BREAKING: Sunny and Ana have been asked to leave the ABC studio because they tested positive for COVID.#TheView pic.twitter.com/DMIYrjHjid — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) September 24, 2021

“There seems to be something happening here that I’m not 100% aware of. Can someone please apprise me of the situation?” Joy Behar, another show co-host, said just before a producer off-camera requested that Hostin and Navarro leave.

“I need the two of you to step off for a second,” the producer said.

Behar then said, “And we’ll tell you why ...” then trailing off before the producer interjected, “More information later, it’s a tease!”

After a commercial break, Behar explained what was going on.

“OK, since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is, Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID,” she said. “No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case, and they’ll be OK I’m sure because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo.”

The show swiftly changed plans so that Harris’ interview would be conducted remotely, with the vice president appearing in another room, rather than onstage with the remaining hosts.

VP Kamala Harris will now do today's interview on The View remotely in another room after two co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro tested positive for COVID (breakthrough) and had to be removed from the set live on air. pic.twitter.com/4fnVr7mbNH — The Recount (@therecount) September 24, 2021