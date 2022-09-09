'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Criticizes Queen Elizabeth II For Crown Of 'Pillaged' Jewels

The monarchy “was built on the backs of Black and brown people,” Hostin, who previously lived and studied in London, said. Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

“She wore a crown with pillaged stones from India and Africa,” said Hostin on the show. “And now what you’re seeing, at least in the Black communities that I’m a part of, they want reparations.”

Hostin also defended a controversial tweet regarding the news of the monarch’s death, which has been deleted by Twitter, from Nigerian-born Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya.

“I hear the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying,” tweeted Anya. “May her pain be excruciating.”

Hostin defended the tweet by arguing that “it was a thieving, raping, genocidal empire,” before adding, “we can mourn the queen and not the empire.” The monarchy “was built on the backs of Black and brown people,” Hostin, who previously lived and studied in London, added.

When the show’s co-host Ana Navarro suggested the United States was guilty of the same and built the country on the same backs as Britain, Hostin doubled down and stated firmly: “And we want our reparations!”

Hostin was born to a Black father and Jewish Puerto Rican mother, according to The Daily Beast. After a childhood in public housing, she tirelessly worked to become a federal prosecutor — and an Emmy Award-winning TV reporter. She joined “The View” in 2016.

“Right now, Charles is in a position – I think he has 14 colonies that he is now head of state, including Australia and Canada, I believe, if I’m correct. It’s time for him to modernize this monarchy and it’s time for him to provide reparations to all of those colonies,” Hostin said.

“I also think, you know, in a monarchy, it’s very easy to uplift one family, the harder thing is to uplift all families, and I think that he’s in a position to be able to do that,” added Hostin in regards to the newly-crowned monarch.

She explained that “we all love glam and pageantry,” but that the monarchy deserved some rightful criticism. It appears Hostin is not alone in her assertions towards Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

Irish dance group Cairde performed Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” Thursday in front of Buckingham Palace, according to Newsweek. Soccer fans at Dublin’s Tallaght Stadium, meanwhile, chanted “Lizzy’s in a box” to KC & The Sunshine Band’s “Give It Up,” according to Fox Sports.