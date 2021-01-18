Sunny Hostin Slams Trump Allies For 'Enabling A Racist President,' Then Quoting MLK

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin condemned President Donald Trump’s allies for quoting Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday after enabling the president’s racist actions and rhetoric and helping to uphold white supremacist values.

“I saw today, unbelievably, in my view, [Sen.] Ted Cruz, [White House press secretary] Kayleigh McEnany, [Republican National Committee chair] Ronna McDaniel, Melania Trump quoting Dr. King, tweeting Dr. King,” Hostin said.

Cruz, McEnany, McDaniel and Melania Trump all shared tweets on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, praising his legacy Monday after empowering a leader whose values are antithetical to almost everything the civil rights icon fought for.

“How dare they. How dare they try to quote Dr. King on the celebration of his birthday when they enabled, enabled a racist president causing this insurrection and attack on our democracy,” Hostin added, referring to the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol carried out by pro-Trump extremists.

“On January 6th, we see that white supremacy is very much so alive and well,” @Sunny Hostin says. “We saw that there are people just like Dr. King said that they’d much rather have white supremacy rather than this multiracial democracy that he wished for." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/h20dk0VWNl — The View (@TheView) January 18, 2021

King said in a 1967 speech that, although society had seen progress, “we must not allow this progress to cause us to engage in a superficial, dangerous optimism.”

“I think that is what happened to us,” Hostin said, citing Kamala Harris’s historic selection as the next vice president, and the wins for Democrats in the Georgia Senate runoff and presidential elections.

“I think we saw that ― we are going to have the first female vice president who is African American and Southeast Asian, and we saw such promise with Georgia, you know, turning blue. We saw such promise, and then on Jan. 6 we see that white supremacy is very much so alive and well.”

“While we have some progress, we just have such a long way to go,” she concluded.

Watch the full segment below.