'Roaches Voting For Raid': White Suburban Women Go GOP, Gripes Sunny Hostin

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin was stunned to learn that a recent poll indicated most white suburban women are supporting Republicans — even though the GOP wants to shut down abortion rights.
As Hostin put it on the program Thursday, the Republican agenda is so opposed to women’s “self-interest” that for women to still vote GOP is “like roaches voting for Raid,” referring to the bug killer.
Do “they want to live in Gilead?” she asked, referring the dystopian nation in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” in which a dwindling number of fertile women are forcibly impregnated by men of the ruling class.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, a White House communications director in the Donald Trump administrator, the new lone conservative on “The View,” shot back that Hostin’s comment was “insulting to the voter” and that people have to make choices about what’s “right for their family.”
Co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines warned that abortion is not the only issue women are voting on.
Hostin has said in the past she is opposed to abortion but does not believe a womsn’s right to decide to give birth should be dictated by specific religious beliefs.
Though some on Twitter found Hostin’s comment spot-on about some women voting against their self-interest, others criticized her comparison of white suburban women to roaches as “racist” and noted it likely wasn’t the best way to win anyone over to the Democrats’ side.