Sunny Hostin: Whoopi Goldberg 'Didn't Like' That I Said She Farts During ‘The View’

Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg needed to clear the air after Hostin alleged that Goldberg farted more than the other co-hosts on “The View.” Lou Rocco via Getty Images

Sunny Hostin is clearing the air after Whoopi Goldberg apparently caused a stink.

Hostin appeared on “Watch What Happens Live!” late last month and participated in a silly game in which she was asked a series of questions about her co-hosts on “The View.”

When host Andy Cohen asked Hostin which of her co-hosts “actually passes the most gas on set,” she immediately responded with: “Whoopi!”

Advertisement

It seems that word got back to Goldberg pretty quickly — and that Goldberg confronted Hostin about her answer.

“She didn’t like it,” Hostin told Cohen Monday in a follow-up interview on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” radio show.

Hostin explained to Cohen that the reason she’d named Goldberg was because of an on-air incident in January when an audible fart blasted through the airwaves during the live broadcast.

Advertisement

CLASSIFIED DOCS FOUND AT MIKE PENCE’S HOME: After former Vice Pres. Pence denied having classified documents in a November interview with @ABCWorldNews' @DavidMuir, the co-hosts react to documents being discovered at his home last week. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/mtPNY0oARo — The View (@TheView) January 25, 2023

During the January episode, Goldberg pointed out some water that co-host Sara Haines had spilled on their shared table. As Haines began to clean up the water with a card, a flatulent sound erupted, though it’s unclear who or what produced it.

Hostin explained to Cohen on Monday that it was Goldberg who took the blame.

“I think the way this thing started is, Sara drinks too much water on set and she has a weak bladder and so she’s constantly with two or three mugs. One has seltzer water, one has hot lemon water, the other one has room-temperature water,” Hostin said. “I really don’t understand her water process, but she kept on moving them across the table, and it made this farting noise.”

“And so Whoopi, in an effort to kind of cover that up … was like, ‘Sorry y’all. That was me,’ and I just took her at her word. I didn’t know it was Sara with all the waters,” she added.

Advertisement

Hostin said that because of this, Goldberg was a bit sour after Hostin called her the gassiest co-host on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“Whoopi said, ‘Why did you tell everybody I fart all the time?’ and I was like, ’Because you joke about farting all the time, and I’m across from the table. I can’t smell it. I don’t know! You know, whoever smelt it dealt it.”

Hostin added that she and Goldberg are “very close,” so she was ultimately OK with the whole thing.

But even if Hostin blamed the January fart noise on some spilled water, Goldberg has been guilty of cutting the cheese a few times during “The View” broadcast.

She ripped one in 2014, prompting colleague Rosie O’Donnell to say, “You know those breakfast burritos, they kill ya!” In 2011, Goldberg also tooted during an interview with Claire Danes and excused herself, though a spokesperson later claimed it was a joke.

Also, in Hostin’s defense, Goldberg does go by the stage name Whoopi, so ….