Why You May Need A Sunrise Alarm Clock, According To Psychologists

If you have to get up early in the morning, these clocks mimic natural sunlight to wake you up gently.

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sunrise-Sleepers-Simulation-Nightlight-Daylight/dp/B081CHLF46?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=633317c7e4b028164523024b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Jall sunrise alarm clock" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633317c7e4b028164523024b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sunrise-Sleepers-Simulation-Nightlight-Daylight/dp/B081CHLF46?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=633317c7e4b028164523024b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Jall sunrise alarm clock</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hatch-Restore-Machine-Personal-Routine/dp/B087M94WWW?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=633317c7e4b028164523024b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hatch Restore" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633317c7e4b028164523024b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hatch-Restore-Machine-Personal-Routine/dp/B087M94WWW?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=633317c7e4b028164523024b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Hatch Restore</a> and <a href="https://casper.5ad6.net/c/2706071/396851/7235?subId1=sunriseclock-kristenadaway-092722-633317c7e4b028164523024b&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcasper.com%2Fglow-light%2F" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Casper Glow Light" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633317c7e4b028164523024b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://casper.5ad6.net/c/2706071/396851/7235?subId1=sunriseclock-kristenadaway-092722-633317c7e4b028164523024b&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcasper.com%2Fglow-light%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Casper Glow Light</a>
We talk a lot about ways to get better sleep, like investing in high-quality sheets, swapping out our sad pillows for supportive ones and even going beyond our beds to look at what other items in the bedroom may be keeping us awake. But it’s also important to think about ways to help us wake up easier.

If your daily routine requires you to get up at the crack of dawn, you may find it difficult to leave your cozy bed every morning. Or maybe you have small children who need a little help waking up on time for school each morning. And daylight saving time ends in November, meaning mornings will be significantly darker.

In any instance, one item you may find helpful is a sunrise alarm clock. Instead of the jarring din of a phone alarm or regular alarm clock, this type of clock mimics a sunrise and, depending on the model, employs more relaxing sounds to rouse you from your slumber. And according to sleep experts, sunlight plays a huge role in how we sleep.

Sunlight is extremely powerful in setting the body’s circadian rhythm, according to Shelby Harris, a licensed psychologist in New York state who specializes in behavioral sleep medicine and serves as the director of sleep health for Sleepopolis, a site about sleep information and products.

“Keeping a consistent sleep and wake time that pairs with the right light upon awakening helps with falling asleep faster and waking up quicker in the morning,” Harris told HuffPost.

Since sunrise clocks produce gradual light similar to a real golden sunrise, they are particularly useful during winter when people often get up while it’s still dark outside, said Julie Kolzet, a licensed psychologist in New York City and a behavioral sleep medicine specialist.

“These clocks help align your body with its own natural rhythm,” Kolzet said. “Exposure to morning light has an alerting effect, and we have rhythms in our body. It helps keep us biologically synchronized with the 24-hour day-night cycle.”

Here, we round up the best sunrise alarm clocks that early risers swear by for waking up in the morning.

Amazon
Hatch Restore
The Hatch Restore is a sound machine, alarm clock, reading light and sunrise lamp all in one. It works with the Hatch app, bringing you calming sleep content, soothing sounds and meditations so your nighttime and morning routines are more peaceful. The sunrise feature mimics natural sunlight for a gentle wake-up and the device even has touch control so you don't have to fool around with remotes and a million buttons.

Promising review: "I needed some sunshine to wake up to in the early morning hours in the wintertime. Set your alarm for 5am and at 4:30 it begins to gradually brighten as of the sun is rising, and by 5 I find myself naturally opening my eyes, fully and gently awake. But, I had no idea I’d also fall in love with it as part of my bedtime routine. One click and I fall asleep 20 minutes of ocean waves with a dim purple light followed by 20 minutes of soft rain with a dim blue light. So customizable, I didn’t think I needed all the features but I actually love them. Very very pleased." — Little Mama
$129.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Philips SmartSleep wake-up light
Functioning as a sunrise and sunset clock, radio and lamp, this smart device will be your new BFF for sleeping and waking up. The sunset feature gradually decreases the light so you fall asleep quicker, while the sunrise setting gradually increases the light. You can also choose from 20 light intensities to fully customize your sleeping experience.

Promising review: "My coworker had this clock, so I bought it out of curiousity. It's life-changing. I find it so much easier to wake up now with the sunrise function and I love the bird sounds alarm. The controls are super easy to set and adjust. I can easily adjust the brightness while using it as a reading lamp and the sunset function is great for winding down for bed. I'm a convert!" — Lauren Flesher
$169.99 at Amazon
Casper
Casper Glow light
From the brand known for its mattresses and pillows comes the Glow light, which is specifically designed to help you sleep better. The light gets you ready for bed by dimming over time and in the mornings, it begins to glow gradually again to wake you up. And since it's transportable, you can even use it as a portable night light. Simply wiggle it gently to turn on a dim light and carry it with you through your home.

Promising review: "I’ve had my Glow for about a week and love it! I live in Minnesota where the days are really short and dark when I get up in the morning. Waking up to the light has helped me get up and be so much more productive. I bought one for my kids’ bedroom and getting them up and ready for the day has gone so much smoother since they’ve been waking up to their Glow!" — Kelsey
$129+ at Casper
Amazon
Jall sunrise alarm clock
This clock not only looks like the sun, but it also features light to mimic it when you want to wake up. It also comes with seven calming alarm sounds, including birds singing, ocean waves, piano music, wind-bells and streams.

Promising review: "If you like to wake up slowly, yet efficiently, this is the alarm clock for you!! The "sun" starts to rise about 5 mins before the alarm goes off. I have a hard to wake kiddo and this is the 4th alarm clock I've tried. This one works. I might even get myself one. I love it that much" — Cat K
$35.98+ at Amazon
Amazon
HomeLabs sunrise alarm clock
Using a warm LED light that brightens gradually and gentle sound options like birds, lullabies and ocean waves, this sunrise clock starts the wake-up process 30 minutes before the time you set it to wake you up. You can also use it as a regular lamp by choosing from 8 vibrant light colors, including blue, red, green and orange to fill your room.

Promising review: "I have anxiety in the morning that I am going to miss my alarm but this gentle increase to full brightness allows me to close my eyes with peace when I wake up 20 minutes before my alarm and only see a dull glow. This way I don't have to haul my upper body out of bed to check the time and can ease back into rest until the alarm officially goes off. I recommend for anyone else experiencing alarm anxiety." — Hannah M. Flood
$24.99 at Amazon
