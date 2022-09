Casper Glow light

From the brand known for its mattresses and pillows comes the Glow light, which is specifically designed to help you sleep better. The light gets you ready for bed by dimming over time and in the mornings, it begins to glow gradually again to wake you up. And since it's transportable, you can even use it as a portable night light. Simply wiggle it gently to turn on a dim light and carry it with you through your home."I’ve had my Glow for about a week and love it! I live in Minnesota where the days are really short and dark when I get up in the morning. Waking up to the light has helped me get up and be so much more productive. I bought one for my kids’ bedroom and getting them up and ready for the day has gone so much smoother since they’ve been waking up to their Glow!" — Kelsey