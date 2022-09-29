We talk a lot about ways to get better sleep, like investing in high-quality sheets, swapping out our sad pillows for supportive ones and even going beyond our beds to look at what other items in the bedroom may be keeping us awake. But it’s also important to think about ways to help us wake up easier.

If your daily routine requires you to get up at the crack of dawn, you may find it difficult to leave your cozy bed every morning. Or maybe you have small children who need a little help waking up on time for school each morning. And daylight saving time ends in November, meaning mornings will be significantly darker.

Advertisement

In any instance, one item you may find helpful is a sunrise alarm clock. Instead of the jarring din of a phone alarm or regular alarm clock, this type of clock mimics a sunrise and, depending on the model, employs more relaxing sounds to rouse you from your slumber. And according to sleep experts, sunlight plays a huge role in how we sleep.

Sunlight is extremely powerful in setting the body’s circadian rhythm, according to Shelby Harris, a licensed psychologist in New York state who specializes in behavioral sleep medicine and serves as the director of sleep health for Sleepopolis, a site about sleep information and products.

“Keeping a consistent sleep and wake time that pairs with the right light upon awakening helps with falling asleep faster and waking up quicker in the morning,” Harris told HuffPost.

Since sunrise clocks produce gradual light similar to a real golden sunrise, they are particularly useful during winter when people often get up while it’s still dark outside, said Julie Kolzet, a licensed psychologist in New York City and a behavioral sleep medicine specialist.

Advertisement

“These clocks help align your body with its own natural rhythm,” Kolzet said. “Exposure to morning light has an alerting effect, and we have rhythms in our body. It helps keep us biologically synchronized with the 24-hour day-night cycle.”

Here, we round up the best sunrise alarm clocks that early risers swear by for waking up in the morning.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.