Few things get me going like a good sunscreen. I currently have three different brands in my rotation, but have been known to keep upwards of six tubes in my bathroom cabinet. After nearly a decade of writing about and researching skin care, it’s a passion of mine — and frankly, it should be yours, too, if you have any interest in keeping your skin healthy and looking its very best. Using SPF of any kind is the best thing you can do for the long-term health and appearance of your skin, and I’m not alone in these sentiments.

Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner concurred, noting that of all the anti-aging ingredients on the market, none is more important than sunscreen.

“Daily exposure to UV light from the sun is the biggest contributing factor to premature aging,” he said. And in fact, he added, “studies have shown that daily use of broad-spectrum sunscreen every day for a year by itself was associated with improvements in signs of skin aging.”

Lately, I’ve noticed that popular brands are infusing sunscreen formulas with so-called “anti-aging” ingredients like antioxidants and other actives, and I cannot get enough.

Zeichner explained that as the skin matures, natural antioxidant defenses decline, the skin loses hydration and collagen production slows down.

“Besides the ultraviolet filters that block harmful rays from the sun, many facial sunscreens are formulated with soothing, brightening and antioxidant ingredients,” he said. “These added ingredients complement the UV light filters and cells to provide broader anti-aging benefits.”

Below, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite sunscreens that also contain anti-aging ingredients, including Zeichner’s go-to option. They’re available at a wide range of price points and with ingredients that target varying needs, so you can find the one that is best suited for your budget and skin type.