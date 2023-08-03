These Highly-Rated Water-Resistant Sunscreens Stay Put On Even The Hottest Days

I keep hearing the saying “the best sunscreen is the one you use” flying around social media, and while I am in complete agreement, I would like to add that it should be the one that best suits your own personal needs as well. Texture, finish and formulations are all important factors to take into consideration, but so is your lifestyle. If you exercise outdoors, go swimming often or (like me) start to sweat the moment temperatures hit 75 degrees and up, then you’re going to need an SPF that can be put through its paces and stay put.

Finding a good, high-quality water-resistant sunscreen that won’t burn your eyes or feel thick and goopy like the ones you wore to the beach in childhood is not as easy as it might seem. However, there are a few very highly-rated water-resistant formulations out there that feel elegant, lightweight and won’t run off regardless of perspiration.

Advertisement

Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best water-resistant facial sunscreens available, all of which meet exceedingly high requirements in terms feeling lightweight and non-greasy, looking gorgeous and not clogging pores — a must for anyone with acne-prone skin like me. These popular SPF options come from reputable brands that are known for skin care-forward formulations, including SkinCeuticals, EltaMD, Paula’s Choice and more. Best of all, they are available at a range of price points so you can fit the one that best fits your budget.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.