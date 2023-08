These Highly-Rated Water-Resistant Sunscreens Stay Put On Even The Hottest Days

Sun Bum Original SPF 30 sunscreen face stick

Sun Bum is a trusty sunscreen brand you can rely on, and this face stick is great for anyone who wants to be out in the sun sweating or swimming. It has oil-free, water-resistant and non-comedogenic and is a great option for both kids and adults alike. If you're not sensitive to fragrances, It also has that classic summertime smell.: "I love this brand sunscreen and this little stick is no change. Is perfect to keep in my purse to reapply the sunscreen on my face every couple of hours. I'm a cancer survivor so I'm highly cognizant of keeping my sunscreen fresh and I love that this is super small that way it doesn't take up any room and I can keep it in my tiniest purses, it literally goes everywhere with me. I love how effective this is without leaving a white cast. It is not my favorite sunscreen to put under makeup but I don't have any problems putting it under makeup such as pilling or anything like that. I just prefer my sunscreen under my makeup to be more of a primer as well and this is just a sunscreen. On an everyday basis though this is perfect as the small size allows you to easily put it on your face without getting it everywhere. I like to rub mine in but you probably wouldn't need to as long as you were meticulous with the coverage." — Jen