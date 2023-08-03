Shoppingskin care sunscreensweat

These Highly-Rated Water-Resistant Sunscreens Stay Put On Even The Hottest Days

If you sweat a lot in this heat, try these lightweight sunscreens that'll stick around in any activity.
<a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=29069&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=64c808a6e4b03ad2b89a1916&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fisdin-eryfotona-actinica-mineral-sunscreen-spf-50-zinc-oxide-100ml%2F13971531.html&platform=pl" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Isdin Eryfotona Actinica sunscreen emulsion" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64c808a6e4b03ad2b89a1916" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=29069&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=64c808a6e4b03ad2b89a1916&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fisdin-eryfotona-actinica-mineral-sunscreen-spf-50-zinc-oxide-100ml%2F13971531.html&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Isdin Eryfotona Actinica sunscreen emulsion</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=29069&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=64c808a6e4b03ad2b89a1916&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fskinceuticals-physical-fusion-uv-defense-spf50-sunscreen-various-sizes%2F12941160.html&platform=pl" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense sunscreen" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64c808a6e4b03ad2b89a1916" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=29069&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=64c808a6e4b03ad2b89a1916&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fskinceuticals-physical-fusion-uv-defense-spf50-sunscreen-various-sizes%2F12941160.html&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense sunscreen</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Supergoop-PLAY-Everyday-SPF-Lotion/dp/B087HDXS2T?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64c808a6e4b03ad2b89a1916%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Supergoop! Play everyday lotion" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64c808a6e4b03ad2b89a1916" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Supergoop-PLAY-Everyday-SPF-Lotion/dp/B087HDXS2T?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64c808a6e4b03ad2b89a1916%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Supergoop! Play everyday lotion</a>.
I keep hearing the saying “the best sunscreen is the one you use” flying around social media, and while I am in complete agreement, I would like to add that it should be the one that best suits your own personal needs as well. Texture, finish and formulations are all important factors to take into consideration, but so is your lifestyle. If you exercise outdoors, go swimming often or (like me) start to sweat the moment temperatures hit 75 degrees and up, then you’re going to need an SPF that can be put through its paces and stay put.

Finding a good, high-quality water-resistant sunscreen that won’t burn your eyes or feel thick and goopy like the ones you wore to the beach in childhood is not as easy as it might seem. However, there are a few very highly-rated water-resistant formulations out there that feel elegant, lightweight and won’t run off regardless of perspiration.

Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best water-resistant facial sunscreens available, all of which meet exceedingly high requirements in terms feeling lightweight and non-greasy, looking gorgeous and not clogging pores — a must for anyone with acne-prone skin like me. These popular SPF options come from reputable brands that are known for skin care-forward formulations, including SkinCeuticals, EltaMD, Paula’s Choice and more. Best of all, they are available at a range of price points so you can fit the one that best fits your budget.

1
Dermstore
SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 mineral sunscreen
Skin care devotees will likely be familiar with SkinCeuticals' line of high-end serums and creams, but did you know that its sun protection products are just as effective and good for your skin? This has a subtle tint that gives skin a radiant glow without leaving behind a thick white cast or oily residue. It's a surprisingly lightweight mineral formula that is water-resistant for up to 40 minutes and can also help to defend skin against environmental stressors.

Promising review: "I am so happy to have found this product. It provides the perfect amount of light coverage to give my skin a little extra glow when heading to the beach or out hiking. At the same time, it provides excellent sun protection. I am fair and yet my face has never burned when using this product. " — Lauren
$42+ at Dermstore
2
Dermstore
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen SPF 100
If you're as big a fan of French pharmacy beauty products as I am, try La Roche-Posay's various sunscreens. In my opinion, their Anthelios melt-in sunscreen is by far their most exciting formulation. This super lightweight SPF truly does melt into the skin, leaving it dewy, natural-looking and non-greasy while providing a whopping SPF 100 protection that is also water-resistant. Your skin will love it.

Promising review: "Sensitive skin, rashy-tendencies, wrinkly, aging, sunburn prone, 'fussy skin altogether' is what I deal with day to day. (I know it’s diet related.) So finding a 'go to' sunscreen that would even be do-able, let alone okay, and maaaybe really nice … has been a lifetime challenge for me. So when I sampled this one, it came as a complete surprise, and hands-down, a huge success! It 'delivered'. And I’ve never gone back. It’s been 1 whole year, living in the hot, humid tropics, with the blazing sun, using this product, and it has protected me 100 %. I’m so satisfied. Try it. Even works under makeup!" — Deb
$26.99 at Amazon$26.99 at Dermstore
3
Dermstore
Elta MD UV Sport broad spectrum SPF 50
When I want to use a mineral sunscreen, nine times out of 10 I turn to EltaMD. Their carefully-honed zinc-based formulations are perfect for all kinds of skin types, so not only are you getting long-lasting sun protection, but it can also help to reduce signs of skin damage and soothe acne. It has a lightweight formula that dries down to a natural finish and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, so you can enjoy sports, water activities or water sports all day long.

Promising review: "I've been using this sunscreen for four years, and it's absolutely amazing! It provides excellent protection against the sun and stays on for a long time. Its water resistance makes it perfect for pool days, beach vacations, or even workouts. As someone with sensitive and acne-prone skin, I'm thrilled that it works great for me and my family. I can't imagine going anywhere without applying this sunscreen. Highly recommended!" — Zee
$55 at Amazon$55 at Dermstore
4
Amazon
Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50
Save your skin from burns with this cult-fave sunscreen from Supergoop. It features the brand's famously lightweight and refreshing formulation with nourishing botanical extracts and antioxidants that won't leave a white cast or a sticky, greasy feeling. It's specifically formulated to be water and sweat-resistant, so you can enjoy it on the sweatiest day of the year, or swim in the sea or pool, and know your skin is safe.

Promising review: "Wow. After years of trying different sunblocks, I have finally found the ONLY sunscreen that does not make me break out in hives or make my eczema flare up. I used to have awful summer skin because of all the nasty ingredients in sunscreen & my sensitive, pale skin. I gave up last summer and just avoided being in the sun longer than 30 minutes. This year I decided to pull the trigger on Supergoop. Boy am I glad I did. It isn’t thick and sticky. Goes on like a thin lotion, leaves no residue or white streaks, and a little goes a long way. Kids don’t mind it, my husband loves it. Works on all our different skin types and we’ve had no sunburns to report…even on the beach and golf course! I can’t say enough how worth it this sunscreen is, even for the price. I know it’s pricey and it sounds ridiculous, but it’s been worth every penny. If you have sensitive skin, this is your sunscreen. Pull the trigger. You won’t regret it!" — Danielle Albert
$34 at Amazon
5
Ulta
Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30 sunscreen
I can't get enough of the entire Vacation lineup. This water-resistant sunscreen has a really clean, lightweight finish that disappears into the skin leaving behind a delicious coconut-forward summery scent. It is easy to rub into skin and is water-resistant, making it ideal for all manner of summertime activities. It's also packed with skin-friendly ingredients like vitamin E, niacinamide, banana extract, aloe vera and coconut oil that help to soothe, soften and nourish skin.

Promising review: "Can sunscreen be luxurious? This one is! It is so silky and smooth, absorbs into the skin without feeling greasy, chalky or dry. The smell is delightful and relaxing, it's there but not overwhelming. Very pleased with this product. It's my new forever sunscreen!" — Liz
$11.70 at Ulta (regularly $18)$18 at Nordstrom
6
Dermstore
Isdin Eryfotona Actinica mineral SPF 50+ sunscreen
Isdin is a popular Spanish skin care brand that is beloved by beauty fanatics and dermatologists alike. This is a great lightweight everyday sunscreen that just so happens to also be water-resistant. It has a unique formula that uses powerful actives that can help to repair old sun damage while actively protecting against the sun's harmful rays. It's on the pricey side, but it's a great investment in your skin's long-term health.

Promising review: "I very much like the feel of this mineral sunscreen. It's a bit runny but in a good way. Not sticky either - almost dry as it sinks in. The high SPF with 40 minutes of water resistance is also a plus. I use almost daily." — Annie
$60 at Amazon$60 at Dermstore
7
Amazon
Paula's Choice Extra Care Non-Greasy sunscreen SPF 50
I'm a big fan of Paula's Choice products in general, and it doesn't surprise me that the brand has a water-resistant formulation in their carefully developed sunscreen lineup. Like their other SPFs, this one is lightweight and oil free, packed with antioxidants that support skin health. It's ideal for those who aren't into glowy skin, as it has a soft matte finish that feels silky smooth and is absorbed quickly.

Promising review: "I got this after I was using cheap spray sunscreen or neutrogena face sunscreen on my face during a trip to Florida and my skin was super oily and broke out--so for my trip to Spain I bought this and I'm so glad I did. Initially I didn't want to pay that much for sunscreen but it's a pretty large bottle and a little goes a long way. I primarily used it on my face and neck since that's where I'm the most oily/prone to break outs and my skin didn't feel as oily even after all the sweat and humidity, it wore very well under makeup, and I didn't get sunburnt once while using it. This is the only sunscreen I will use on my face now!" — Ariel
$22 at Amazon
8
Target
Blue Lizard Australian sunscreen SPF 50
When it comes to sun protection, Aussies know their stuff. Not only is this mineral sunscreen sweat and water-resistant, but it is reef-friendly, too. It glides on smoothly and dries down quickly without leaving a white cast or greasy finish. And since it's non-comedogenic, it's ideal for those with acne-prone skin. The stick formula makes it easy to swipe it on and get going without making too much fuss.

Promising review: "i have very sensitive skin—acne prone, eczema flare-ups, dry, acne scars, all of it. i have found i can only use mineral sunscreens due to the eczema, but ever since i’ve used this product, i’ve had no eczema, my acne has reduced significantly, i have little to no redness. a LOT of product is in this, so don’t let the size throw you off. it is GREAT FOR THE PRICE. solid white stick that blends PERFECTLY with NO white cast!" — CthyBrzl
$9.99 at Amazon$9.99 at Target
9
Macy's
Shiseido Ginza Tokyo x WSL clear sunscreen stick SPF 50
This limited-edition water-resistant sunscreen is a collaboration between skin care cult-fave brand Shiseido and the World Surf League. It's a clear sunscreen stick that won't leave a sticky residue or white cast behind but works hard to protect against sun damage as well as wrinkles, dark spots and dullness. It's a limited-edition product, so snag it while you still can.

Promising review: "Best sunscreen for surfers or anyone who likes to enjoy outdoors activities, super easy to apply, small packaging so it doesn’t take much room to carry. I never leave home without it." — Elle
$30 at Macy's
10
Amazon
Sun Bum Original SPF 30 sunscreen face stick
Sun Bum is a trusty sunscreen brand you can rely on, and this face stick is great for anyone who wants to be out in the sun sweating or swimming. It has oil-free, water-resistant and non-comedogenic and is a great option for both kids and adults alike. If you're not sensitive to fragrances, It also has that classic summertime smell.

Promising review: "I love this brand sunscreen and this little stick is no change. Is perfect to keep in my purse to reapply the sunscreen on my face every couple of hours. I'm a cancer survivor so I'm highly cognizant of keeping my sunscreen fresh and I love that this is super small that way it doesn't take up any room and I can keep it in my tiniest purses, it literally goes everywhere with me. I love how effective this is without leaving a white cast. It is not my favorite sunscreen to put under makeup but I don't have any problems putting it under makeup such as pilling or anything like that. I just prefer my sunscreen under my makeup to be more of a primer as well and this is just a sunscreen. On an everyday basis though this is perfect as the small size allows you to easily put it on your face without getting it everywhere. I like to rub mine in but you probably wouldn't need to as long as you were meticulous with the coverage." — Jen
$10.33 at Amazon
