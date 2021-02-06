“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Friday tasked two puppies with calling the outcome of the Super Bowl 2021 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The pups donned team jerseys and raced to reach a bowl of kibble.

But for which side’s supporters did they predict a dog’s life come Sunday?

Find out in the full video here:

And see Fallon’s Friday night monologue here: