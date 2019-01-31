'The Most Emotionally Manipulative Super Bowl Ad Ever' Sadly Isn't Real

Different kinds of animals bonding? Check. Lots of patriotic imagery? Double check.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday illustrated how Super Bowl commercials shamelessly tug at the heart strings. Then he unveiled a new one that is so over the top, it can’t be real. And it isn’t.

Its title is “The Most Emotionally Manipulative Super Bowl Ad Ever” and even though it’s a parody, you might cry anyway between laughs.

You’ll never guess the product it’s advertising either. Watch above.