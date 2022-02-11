These Are The Most Searched Super Bowl Dips In Every State

Many people get excited about game day chicken wings and nachos. But for others, Super Bowl Sunday is all about the dips.
In advance of this weekend’s faceoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, Google has revealed an infographic showing the most uniquely searched dips in each state and Washington, D.C. It turns out Buffalo chicken dip reigns supreme.
Buffalo chicken dip took the top spot in 17 states and Washington, D.C., while its cauliflower counterpart was the most popular in Alabama. Meanwhile, seven-layer dip dominated in Alaska, Hawaii and Massachusetts.
More obscure winners include crab rangoon dip in Connecticut, cheesy hamburger dip in Maryland, corn dip in South Carolina and hoagie dip in Vermont.
Google’s infographic is based on searches for dip recipes that included the term “Super Bowl” from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24. “Uniquely searched” means there was a higher volume of searches for each recipe in a given state compared to the country as a whole.
In addition to looking at dips, the tech company also found that Google Maps searches for wings increased more than 160% on Super Bowl Sunday in 2021 compared to the previous Sunday.
Check out the map infographic above to see what Super Bowl dip recipes people are searching for around the United States.
