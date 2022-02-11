These Are The Most Searched Super Bowl Dips In Every State

LauriPatterson via Getty Images

Many people get excited about game day chicken wings and nachos. But for others, Super Bowl Sunday is all about the dips.

In advance of this weekend’s faceoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, Google has revealed an infographic showing the most uniquely searched dips in each state and Washington, D.C. It turns out Buffalo chicken dip reigns supreme.

Google

Buffalo chicken dip took the top spot in 17 states and Washington, D.C., while its cauliflower counterpart was the most popular in Alabama. Meanwhile, seven-layer dip dominated in Alaska, Hawaii and Massachusetts.

More obscure winners include crab rangoon dip in Connecticut, cheesy hamburger dip in Maryland, corn dip in South Carolina and hoagie dip in Vermont.

Google’s infographic is based on searches for dip recipes that included the term “Super Bowl” from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24. “Uniquely searched” means there was a higher volume of searches for each recipe in a given state compared to the country as a whole.

In addition to looking at dips, the tech company also found that Google Maps searches for wings increased more than 160% on Super Bowl Sunday in 2021 compared to the previous Sunday.

Check out the map infographic above to see what Super Bowl dip recipes people are searching for around the United States.

Alabama

Buffalo cauliflower dip

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Jalapeno popper dip

Colorado

Connecticut

Crab rangoon dip

Delaware

Buffalo chicken dip

District of Columbia

Buffalo chicken dip

Florida

Georgia

Bean dip

Hawaii

Seven-layer dip

Idaho

Buffalo chicken dip

Illinois

Jalapeno popper dip

Indiana

Iowa

Buffalo chicken dip

Kansas

Buffalo chicken dip

Kentucky

Buffalo chicken dip

Louisiana

Maine

Buffalo chicken dip

Maryland

Cheesy hamburger dip

Massachusetts

Seven-layer dip

Michigan

Cheese dip

Minnesota

Cheddar cheese dip

Mississippi

Baked cheesy dip

Missouri

Green dip

Montana

Nebraska

Buffalo chicken dip

Nevada

Beer dip

New Hampshire

Buffalo chicken dip

New Jersey

Buffalo chicken dip

New Mexico

Skinny taco dip

New York

Buffalo chicken dip

North Carolina

Buffalo chicken dip

North Dakota

Buffalo chicken dip

Ohio

Buffalo chicken dip

Oklahoma

Chocolate chip cookie dip

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Buffalo chicken dip

Rhode Island

Buffalo chicken dip

South Carolina

South Dakota

Buffalo dip

Tennessee

Buffalo chicken dip

Texas

Queso dip

Utah

Vermont

Hoagie dip

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Taco dip

Wisconsin

Taco dip

Wyoming