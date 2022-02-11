Food & Drink

These Are The Most Searched Super Bowl Dips In Every State

Here are the most uniquely searched game day dips across the country, according to Google.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

LauriPatterson via Getty Images

Many people get excited about game day chicken wings and nachos. But for others, Super Bowl Sunday is all about the dips.

In advance of this weekend’s faceoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, Google has revealed an infographic showing the most uniquely searched dips in each state and Washington, D.C. It turns out Buffalo chicken dip reigns supreme.

Google

Buffalo chicken dip took the top spot in 17 states and Washington, D.C., while its cauliflower counterpart was the most popular in Alabama. Meanwhile, seven-layer dip dominated in Alaska, Hawaii and Massachusetts.

More obscure winners include crab rangoon dip in Connecticut, cheesy hamburger dip in Maryland, corn dip in South Carolina and hoagie dip in Vermont.

Google’s infographic is based on searches for dip recipes that included the term “Super Bowl” from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24. “Uniquely searched” means there was a higher volume of searches for each recipe in a given state compared to the country as a whole.

In addition to looking at dips, the tech company also found that Google Maps searches for wings increased more than 160% on Super Bowl Sunday in 2021 compared to the previous Sunday.

Check out the map infographic above to see what Super Bowl dip recipes people are searching for around the United States.

Alabama

Buffalo cauliflower dip

Alaska

Seven-layer dip

Arizona

Buffalo chicken dip

Arkansas

Bean dip

California

Jalapeno popper dip

Colorado

Green chile dip

Connecticut

Crab rangoon dip

Delaware

Buffalo chicken dip

District of Columbia

Buffalo chicken dip

Florida

Cream cheese dip

Georgia

Bean dip

Hawaii

Seven-layer dip

Idaho

Buffalo chicken dip

Illinois

Jalapeno popper dip

Indiana

Cheese dip

Iowa

Buffalo chicken dip

Kansas

Buffalo chicken dip

Kentucky

Buffalo chicken dip

Louisiana

Artichoke dip

Maine

Buffalo chicken dip

Maryland

Cheesy hamburger dip

Massachusetts

Seven-layer dip

Michigan

Cheese dip

Minnesota

Cheddar cheese dip

Mississippi

Baked cheesy dip

Missouri

Green dip

Montana

Queso dip

Nebraska

Buffalo chicken dip

Nevada

Beer dip

New Hampshire

Buffalo chicken dip

New Jersey

Buffalo chicken dip

New Mexico

Skinny taco dip

New York

Buffalo chicken dip

North Carolina

Buffalo chicken dip

North Dakota

Buffalo chicken dip

Ohio

Buffalo chicken dip

Oklahoma

Chocolate chip cookie dip

Oregon

French dip

Pennsylvania

Buffalo chicken dip

Rhode Island

Buffalo chicken dip

South Carolina

Corn dip

South Dakota

Buffalo dip

Tennessee

Buffalo chicken dip

Texas

Queso dip

Utah

Chili cheese dip

Vermont

Hoagie dip

Virginia

Pizza dip

Washington

Greek layer dip

West Virginia

Taco dip

Wisconsin

Taco dip

Wyoming

Queso dip with hot sausage

Best for small grilling tasks: HomeLabs smokeless indoor electric grill

Indoor Smokeless Grills For Winter BBQ

RecipesSuper BowlSnacks

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

How Much Does One-Way Masking Protect You From COVID?

Wellness

10 Ways To Care For Your Mental Health After A Miscarriage

Style & Beauty

Should You Shave Your Head? Here’s Everything You’ll Ever Need To Know.

Travel

Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2022

Relationships

7 Phrases Emotionally Abusive Partners Use To Control You

Wellness

Why Do Some People Get COVID But Others In The House Don’t?

Wellness

What You Need To Know About Accidental Head Injury

Shopping

'Real Housewives' Star Porsha Williams Reveals Her Must-Haves From Black-Owned Brands

Shopping

5 Top-Rated Humane Mousetraps, For Anyone Who Has A Heart

Shopping

29 Winter Style Essentials For Anyone Whose Favorite Color Is Black

Shopping

This Portable Dishwasher Is A Lifesaver For Small Spaces

Shopping

15 Pieces Of Hot Sauce Merch For Anyone Who's Serious About Their Favorite

Relationships

What It Could Mean If You're Letting Friendships Slip Away During COVID

Parenting

How To Teach Kids To Cope With Losing

Parenting

35 Tweets Only Sports Parents Will Understand

Work/Life

5 Of Esther Perel's Best Tips For Dealing With Toxic Work Relationships

Shopping

Tired Of Tracking Mud Through Your Home? You Need One Of These

Shopping

12 Must-Have Base Layers To Keep You Toasty And Warm This Winter

Shopping

Getting Married ? Here's Every Kitchen Item You Need On Your Wedding Registry

Parenting

Your Kid Isn't Loving Sports. When Is It OK To Let Them Quit?

Food & Drink

Don’t Got Moxie? Maine’s Beloved Soda Is In Short Supply

Parenting

What People Get Wrong About The 'Golden Hour' After Birth

Parenting

There’s So Much Pressure To Make 'Mom Friends.' Do You Really Need Them?

Shopping

These $38 Walking Shoes Are The Best I've Ever Worn, Hands Down

Shopping

People Are Obsessed With This Highly Rated Pet Brush That's On Sale Now

Wellness

16 Tiny Indulgences That Don't Cost Much But Feel Luxurious

Food & Drink

The Best Foods To Eat When It’s 10 A.M. And You’re Ready For Lunch

Shopping

15 Genius Tools For Easier At-Home Manicures And Pedicures

Shopping

28 Products That Make Working From Home More Comfortable

Shopping

8 Amazing Black-Owned Coffee Brands You Can Order Online

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Travel

7 Mistakes People Make When Booking Travel Through Third-Party Sites

Work/Life

6 Signs Of A Toxic Job You Can Spot During Your Interview

Home & Living

This Documentary About A Dating App Con Man Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Home & Living

This Southern Drama Is The Most Popular Show On Netflix Right Now

Relationships

This Is One Of The Most Damaging Phrases In A Friendship

Shopping

12 Pet-Friendly House Plants That Are Safe For Cats And Dogs

Style & Beauty

10 Perfect Nail Polish Shades To Wear This Valentine’s Day

Shopping

Everything You Need To Wax At Home Like A Pro

Wellness

Read This Before You Get Excited About Weed Preventing COVID