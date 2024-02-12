Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Are Changed For Good In Very First 'Wicked' Trailer

Something magical is brewing in the land of Oz.
The first trailer for the two-part “Wicked” movie dropped on Sunday during the Super Bowl, meaning even musical fans had something to enjoy on game day.
Director Jon M. Chu’s vision of Oz comes to life in the one-minute preview, which stars a mean, green Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and a perfectly pink Ariana Grande playing Glinda the Good Witch.
The enchanting trailer also includes a first listen of Tony winner Erivo’s rendition of “Wicked’s” standout song, “Defying Gravity,” in addition to glimpses of Michelle Yeoh’s headmistress Madame Morrible and Jonathan Bailey as leading man Fiyero.
Broadway enthusiasts have been anxiously awaiting a film adaptation of “Wicked” since 2012, when Universal picked up the rights to the “Wizard of Oz”-inspired stage production.
People got their first look at lead witches Elphaba and Glinda last spring when director Chu shared the first photos of the characters.
“Wicked: Part One” soars into theaters this Thanksgiving, with a sequel planned for 2025.
Check out the full trailer here: