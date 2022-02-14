Conservatives Dragged Over Pearl-Clutching Tweets About Super Bowl Halftime Show

And, of course, they turned to Twitter to express their anger at the message the show was sending, while simultaneously clutching their pearls.

Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA, went full “get off my lawn” when he accused the NFL of promoting “sexual anarchy.”

The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 14, 2022

Many people speculated on what “sexual anarchy” is, and some had theories.

Charlie saw Black people having a good time on TV. — David Lytle (@davitydave) February 14, 2022

i'm sorry you got a boner and got mad i guess, but even by dumb puritan standards this was easily a PG performance for real



what got you? 50 Cent's huge arms? — Jennifer C. Martin (@notreallyjcm) February 14, 2022

So you want it… canceled. Duly noted. — Patrick W. Watson (@PatrickW) February 14, 2022

Sean Spicer, who served as a White House press secretary under Donald Trump, also seemed upset by the halftime show, but took a more subtle approach to his pearl-clutching.

Neither the NFL nor Pepsi have responded to Spicer, but others sure did.

That their careers outlived yours. https://t.co/FkWZ0LKNn5 — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) February 14, 2022

What was the message when you were on Dancing With the Stars? 🤔 https://t.co/87Zto6m3MO — April (@ReignOfApril) February 14, 2022

*Some of the most widely enjoyed and iconic American music of the last 30 years came from the streets near where this year's Super Bowl was played, thanks to people with so much creative brilliance and hustle that they overcame disadvantages few humans could have.* https://t.co/NlRRB55ABE — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) February 14, 2022

One Twitter user suggested that the performative outrage may have been by design.

The rush from MAGA media figures to performatively condemn the halftime show is a great example of how much ginned up white grievance is the glue holding the right together. — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 14, 2022

But I guess once they demonstrated that they were willing to have a public nervous breakdown over even the idea of a black woman on the Supreme Court, there really is no racism guardrails anymore over there. — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 14, 2022

Although Kirk is getting attention for his latest “sexual anarchy” tweet, it’s a phrase he’s leaned on in the past, making this tweet from October very appropriate.