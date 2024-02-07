Although Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is busy preparing for Sunday’s Super Bowl, nobody could have prepared him for some of the questions he’s being asked about the big game.
Well, to be more specific, Taylor Swift’s effect on the big game.
The NFL held its media day for Super Bowl LVIII on Tuesday, giving reporters from all over the world a chance to ask players and coaches from the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers questions about the game ― and anything else.
One of those “anything else” questions was the one an unnamed German reporter asked about the conspiracy theory fomented by MAGA followers that the singer has conspired in a psychological operation (psyop) with the NFL; the Democratic Party; her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce; and President Joe Biden to deliver the 2024 election to Biden.
“What do you say about the conspiracies that have popped up concerning Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?” the reporter asked. “Like some kind of Republican conspiracies that you guys made it into the Super Bowl to actually secretly reelect or help reelect President Biden?”
As you can see in the video below, Reid shuddered slightly at the question before offering a “hmmph.”
He then avoided giving the frankly stupid theory any more oxygen
“That’s way out of my league. Very similar to me speaking German,” he noted.
Reid said he appreciated the question before saying that Swift has “been great” and the team enjoyed visiting the White House after last year’s Super Bowl win.
You can see the exchange below.
Conservative conspiracy theories have been running amok since the couple announced last fall that they were dating.
In one case, Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested that Swift could be a “front for a covert political agenda” ― or worse, a “Pentagon asset,” an allegation that the Pentagon denied.
But some Republicans are swifter than that.
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley called the Swift theories “bizarre,” while former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican, said they were ridiculous but entertaining.