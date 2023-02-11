Puppies Predict Exactly How The Super Bowl Will Go Down On 'The Tonight Show'

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Friday once again recruited adorable puppies to predict the outcome of this weekend’s Super Bowl LVII.
The cute canines were tasked with devouring biscuits from bowls representing the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Whichever bowl was finished the fastest would indicate the winner.
Per the pups, one side took an early lead ― and then never let it go.
Find out who the pups predicted will emerge victorious here:
And watch Fallon’s monologue here: