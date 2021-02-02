Food & Drink

Super Bowl Recipes: The Best Game Day Foods

Easy appetizers, snacks and more food ideas for your football-watching menu.
The Best Instant Pot Dip Recipes For The Super Bowl
Spinach and artichoke, black bean, queso and Buffalo chicken dips benefit from the "keep warm" setting that maintains the perfect temperature for the whole game.
Kristen Aiken
Easy Slow Cooker Chili Recipes: Move Over, Instant Pot
Chicken, beef, vegan and vegetarian versions of the classic to toss into your Crock-Pot.
Kristen Aiken
The Best Instant Pot Super Bowl Recipes
Wings, chilis, meatballs, dips and so much more for game day.
Kristen Aiken
The Chicken Wing Recipes To Make For All Your Future Parties
Americans eat wings on Super Bowl Sunday more than any other day. What are you waiting for?
Julie R. Thomson
How To Make Chicken Wings Better: 3 Easy Ways
Put a twist on your Super Bowl appetizers this year with Thai, Indian and Korean flavors.
Jeremy Paige
9 Big Batch Cocktails For Your Super Bowl Crowd
Nothing says game day like a pitcher full of cocktails.
Julie R. Thomson
The Best Nachos Recipes You'll Ever Make
Prepare for maximum snacking.
Julie R. Thomson
The Cheese Dip Recipes That Make Life Worth Living
So much glorious cheese.
Julie R. Thomson
42 Dip Recipes For Your Next Party
When I dip you dip we dip.
Kristen Aiken
The Super Bowl Recipes That'll Make Your Party Epically Delicious
Be prepared for game day.
Julie R. Thomson
The Guacamole Recipes That Can Make Your Life Great Again
One is just not enough.
Julie R. Thomson
You've Been Eating These Chicken Wings All Wrong
All it takes is a twist, a pull and a suck.
Carla Herreria Russo
The Crock Pot Recipes That'll Make Your Super Bowl Party Easy
Easy is good.
Julie R. Thomson
This Pizza Cheese Ball Is The Perfect Go-To Party Recipe
Marinara, mozzarella, oregano and pizza crust breadsticks make for a special appetizer.
Jeremy Paige
Brownie Recipes That'll Make You Weak In The Knees
So much chocolate.
Julie R. Thomson
The Ultimate Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe
Throw in a glass of cold milk and you may have just discovered sugary nirvana.
Jake Cohen
