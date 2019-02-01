Super Bowl Sunday isn’t just about watching football. It’s also all about eating lots of delicious (and mostly unhealthy) food.

As it turns out, people’s Super Bowl snack preferences tend to vary depending on where they live. The folks at Google shared the most uniquely searched Super Bowl recipes by state (meaning, queries that are more searched in each state relative to searches in the U.S. overall).

While people in Illinois are into jalapeño poppers, Nebraskans are searching for the best pigs in a blanket.

Check out the map and list below to find out what’s popular in your state, and to get some recipe inspiration.

Google Trends

Alabama

White chicken chili

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Fried chicken wings

California

Baked chicken breast

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District Of Columbia

Bagel pigs in a blanket

Florida

Cake

Georgia

Buffalo chicken dip

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Buffalo chicken dip

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Gluten-free pretzels

Michigan

Pizza

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Broccoli cheese soup

Montana

Nebraska

Pigs in a blanket

Nevada

Vegan cheesy bacon spinach dip

New Hampshire

Cakes and cupcakes

New Jersey

Buffalo chicken dip

New Mexico

Pea and peppercorn mash

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Baked nachos

Ohio

Buffalo chicken dip

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Chicken wings

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Cupcakes

Tennessee

Cake

Texas

Spinach dip

Utah

Bacon wrapped smokies

Vermont

Virginia

Buffalo chicken dip

Washington

Cakes

West Virginia

Buffalo chicken dip

Wisconsin

Buffalo chicken dip

Wyoming