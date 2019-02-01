Super Bowl Sunday isn’t just about watching football. It’s also all about eating lots of delicious (and mostly unhealthy) food.
As it turns out, people’s Super Bowl snack preferences tend to vary depending on where they live. The folks at Google shared the most uniquely searched Super Bowl recipes by state (meaning, queries that are more searched in each state relative to searches in the U.S. overall).
While people in Illinois are into jalapeño poppers, Nebraskans are searching for the best pigs in a blanket.
Check out the map and list below to find out what’s popular in your state, and to get some recipe inspiration.
Alabama
White chicken chili
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
Fried chicken wings
California
Baked chicken breast
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
District Of Columbia
Bagel pigs in a blanket
Florida
Cake
Georgia
Buffalo chicken dip
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Buffalo chicken dip
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Gluten-free pretzels
Michigan
Pizza
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Broccoli cheese soup
Montana
Nebraska
Pigs in a blanket
Nevada
Vegan cheesy bacon spinach dip
New Hampshire
Cakes and cupcakes
New Jersey
Buffalo chicken dip
New Mexico
Pea and peppercorn mash
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Baked nachos
Ohio
Buffalo chicken dip
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Chicken wings
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Cupcakes
Tennessee
Cake
Texas
Spinach dip
Utah
Bacon wrapped smokies
Vermont
Virginia
Buffalo chicken dip
Washington
Cakes
West Virginia
Buffalo chicken dip
Wisconsin
Buffalo chicken dip
Wyoming
Cakes