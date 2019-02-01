Food & Drink

The Most-Searched Super Bowl Recipes In Every State

From chili to jalapeño poppers to football cupcakes, see which foods are most popular for Super Bowl 2019.

Super Bowl Sunday isn’t just about watching football. It’s also all about eating lots of delicious (and mostly unhealthy) food.

As it turns out, people’s Super Bowl snack preferences tend to vary depending on where they live. The folks at Google shared the most uniquely searched Super Bowl recipes by state (meaning, queries that are more searched in each state relative to searches in the U.S. overall).

While people in Illinois are into jalapeño poppers, Nebraskans are searching for the best pigs in a blanket.

Check out the map and list below to find out what’s popular in your state, and to get some recipe inspiration.

Alabama

White chicken chili

Alaska

Nachos

Arizona

Cake

Arkansas

Fried chicken wings

California

Baked chicken breast

Colorado

Broccoli cheese soup

Connecticut

Buffalo chicken dip

Delaware

Chocolate peanut butter cake

District Of Columbia

Bagel pigs in a blanket

Florida

Cake

Georgia

Buffalo chicken dip

Hawaii

Football cupcakes

Idaho

Salads

Illinois

Jalapeño poppers

Indiana

Fried rice

Iowa

Irish stew

Kansas

Buffalo chicken dip

Kentucky

Taco salad

Louisiana

Cupcakes

Maine

Paella

Maryland

Pizza

Massachusetts

Gluten-free pretzels

Michigan

Pizza

Minnesota

Tacos

Mississippi

Granola bars

Missouri

Broccoli cheese soup

Montana

Lentil soup

Nebraska

Pigs in a blanket

Nevada

Vegan cheesy bacon spinach dip

New Hampshire

Cakes and cupcakes

New Jersey

Buffalo chicken dip

New Mexico

Pea and peppercorn mash

New York

Spinach dip

North Carolina

Cobb salad

North Dakota

Baked nachos

Ohio

Buffalo chicken dip

Oklahoma

Chicken noodle soup

Oregon

Banana bread

Pennsylvania

Chicken wings

Rhode Island

7 layer dip

South Carolina

Turkey chili

South Dakota

Cupcakes

Tennessee

Cake

Texas

Spinach dip

Utah

Bacon wrapped smokies

Vermont

Lasagna

Virginia

Buffalo chicken dip

Washington

Cakes

West Virginia

Buffalo chicken dip

Wisconsin

Buffalo chicken dip

Wyoming

Cakes

