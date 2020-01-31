Jeremy Paige What really at stake Sunday: Kansas City's barbeque sliders (left) vs. San Francisco's crabcake offerings.

While barbecue comes in countless forms, each region that’s known for it offers a distinctive version. Folks in Kansas City live for burnt ends, which is brisket that is twice cooked ― traditionally in a smoker, low and slow for hours. Considering many people don’t own a smoker or have the time to deal with one, this recipe will give you a more efficient way of making the K.C. staple without sacrificing flavor. The burnt ends are then tossed in a sweet and tangy barbecue sauce and served on a simple potato bun. Top it with pickles if you’d like. Regardless, this slider will get the approval of any Missourian.

Out on the northwest coast of California, you are likely to find either sourdough or Dungeness crab on any menu focused on local ingredients. These sliders combine the two, as Dungeness crab cakes are topped with a bit of fresh tartar sauce and sandwiched in a sourdough bun. The cakes are surprisingly light, using lump crab, fresh herbs and lemon zest.

No matter which team you’re cheering for on Sunday, you’ll be a winner in the kitchen with these two delicious appetizers.

Jeremy Paige Kansas City sliders

Kansas City: Burnt Ends Brisket Sliders

Ingredients

2-3 pounds beef brisket, trimmed and cut into 4-inch cubes

2 cups beef stock

Olive oil

Kosher salt and pepper

12 potato slider buns

Barbecue Sauce

14 ounces can crushed tomatoes

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup ketchup

1 cup molasses

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon ground mustard

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Combine all of the ingredients for the barbecue sauce in a large pot and whisk until combined. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Cook for 40 minutes until thickened. Check for seasoning and add salt if needed.

3. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large, oven-safe pot over medium heat. Generously season brisket with salt and pepper, then place in a pot (in a single layer) and sear on all sides until browned, about 2 minutes per side. Remove from pot and repeat with remaining pieces as needed.

4. Add brisket back to pot with beef stock and 1 1/2 cups of the barbecue sauce. Cover and roast in the oven for 2 to 3 hours until the brisket is fork tender.

5. Remove brisket from oven and cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Line baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray. Spread chopped brisket on a sheet tray and place under the broiler for 2 to 3 minutes until the ends become slightly charred.

6. Toss charred brisket with desired amount of barbecue sauce and serve on potato rolls.

Jeremy Paige Crabcake sliders

San Francisco: Crabcake Sliders

Ingredients

1 pound lump Dungeness crab, picked through for shells

1 egg, beaten

6 tablespoons mayonnaise

3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon old bay seasoning

Zest of 1 lemon

Kosher salt and pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

12 sourdough slider buns

Tartar Sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup dill pickles, minced

2 tablespoons chopped dill

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt and pepper

1. In a large bowl, gently stir together crab, egg, mayo, panko, Dijon, old bay seasoning, and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper. Form into 12 (2-inch) patties and set aside.

2. Heat olive oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add crab cakes and sear until golden brown, about 3 to 5 minutes per side.

3. In a small bowl, combine all of the ingredients for the tartar sauce. Season with salt and pepper and whisk until combined.