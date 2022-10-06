Twitter Users Dunk On Chris Pratt's Voice In 'Super Mario Bros.' Trailer

“Super Mario Bros. Movie” fans got their answer on Thursday to a question that has been nagging them for months: What does Chris Pratt’s version of the video game icon Mario sound like?
Well, based on the responses to the “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” trailer the answer is this: The film’s Mario sounds just like Chris Pratt.
The actor told Variety earlier this year that he “worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear.”
The first trailer for the upcoming film gives viewers their first chance to see the visuals and hear the characters, as voiced by celebs like Pratt, Charlie Day as brother Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.
Pratt’s appearance in the trailer amounts to two lines, but that was enough to get Twitter users talking ― especially since his version of the Italian American plumber doesn’t seem particularly Italian.
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will be in theaters April 7.