Twitter Users Dunk On Chris Pratt's Voice In 'Super Mario Bros.' Trailer

Chris Pratt provides the voice of Mario in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which will be in theaters April 7. AP/Illumination Studio

“Super Mario Bros. Movie” fans got their answer on Thursday to a question that has been nagging them for months: What does Chris Pratt’s version of the video game icon Mario sound like?

Well, based on the responses to the “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” trailer the answer is this: The film’s Mario sounds just like Chris Pratt.

The actor told Variety earlier this year that he “worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear.”

The first trailer for the upcoming film gives viewers their first chance to see the visuals and hear the characters, as voiced by celebs like Pratt, Charlie Day as brother Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

Pratt’s appearance in the trailer amounts to two lines, but that was enough to get Twitter users talking ― especially since his version of the Italian American plumber doesn’t seem particularly Italian.

me listening to chris pratt's voice come out of mario's mouth pic.twitter.com/yH3IKPjMBm — allegra frank (@LegsFrank) October 6, 2022

Wow Mario did a really good Chris Pratt impression! — Aleks Le 🤜💥🥊 (@AleksLeVO) October 6, 2022

incredible, Chris Pratt really did his best Chris Pratt voice — Mat 🦆・💛🤍💜🖤 (@MatttGFX) October 6, 2022

Chris Pratt saying he worked so hard on the Mario voice only for it to sound like Chris Pratt is the funniest thing — Comet 🐑🌟 | Lumi Pilot | Workin' on comms (@starteas) October 6, 2022

Chris Pratt at the recording studio for the Mario movie: pic.twitter.com/EvCaZt0QIP — 🄳🄰🅁🄻🄸🄽🄶 ❤️ (@ZeroTwoMexicana) October 6, 2022

I haven’t seen anyone who loves the Chris Pratt voice, I feel like people will either just accept it or hate it lol. I’m willing to wait another trailer before I make a final judgement, especially since everything else we saw and heard was actual really well done. We’ll see — Colin (@IntroSpecktive) October 6, 2022

Chris Pratt's voice is still jarring to hear coming out of Mario but everything else in the Mario trailer looked amazing. I'm genuinely excited to see this thing pic.twitter.com/3QCP7oJc0k — Saberspark (@Saberspark) October 6, 2022

I mean it when I say that the new Super Mario Brothers movie should be a borderline silent film and tell the story with no dialogue whatsoever. I am 35 and wish I did not have an opinion on this either. — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) October 6, 2022

i do think chris pratt’s take on mario has given us a pretty good idea of what his take on garfield is gonna sound like — Andrew Cunningham (@AndrewWrites) October 6, 2022