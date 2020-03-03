Read Live Updates On Super Tuesday 2020

Today is Super Tuesday, a pivotal moment in the Democratic presidential primary that will shape the rest of the race. Fourteen states head to the polls and 1,357 delegates are up for grabs (1,991 delegates are required for a candidate to reach a majority).

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) currently leads the delegate race, having essentially tied for first place in Iowa and having won the New Hampshire primary and Nevada caucuses. Former Vice President Joe Biden, coming off a dominant win in South Carolina, is in second.

Today is the first time former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, whose record-setting spending has significantly outpaced the rest of the field, will be on a presidential ballot. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) is hoping for a better showing than she has seen so far, including in her home state. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) also remains in the race despite a poor showing at the polls so far.

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) all dropped out of the primary in the days ahead of Super Tuesday. Those shakeups will undoubtedly have an impact on the results of today’s elections, and some voters who cast their ballots early were feeling regret over their choices.

The states voting today are:

Alabama: 52 delegates, polls close at 7 p.m. ET

Vermont: 16 delegates, polls close at 7 p.m. ET

Virginia: 99 delegates, polls close at 7 p.m. ET

North Carolina: 110 delegates, polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET

Massachusetts: 91 delegates, polls close at 8 p.m. ET

Maine: 24 delegates, polls close at 8 p.m. ET

Tennessee: 64 delegates, some polls close at 8 p.m. ET and others 9 p.m. ET

Arkansas: 31 delegates, polls close at 8:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota: 75 delegates, polls close at 9 p.m. ET

Colorado: 67 delegates, polls close at 9 p.m. ET

Oklahoma: 37 delegates, polls close at 9 p.m. ET

Texas: 228 delegates, polls close at 9 p.m. ET

Utah: 29 delegates, polls close at 10 p.m. ET

California: 415 delegates, polls close at 11 p.m. ET

The American Samoa Democratic Caucus, with six delegates, also takes place today. The Democrats Abroad primary, which has 13 delegates and allows Americans living outside the U.S. to vote, begins today and ends next week.

To see results as they come in, visit the HuffPost Elections HQ.

Read live updates below: