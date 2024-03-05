Read Live Updates On Super Tuesday 2024

LiveLast Update:

Biden and Trump hope to have large delegate hauls on Tuesday, though neither will have enough to clinch their nominations yet.
Voters in 16 states and one U.S. territory head to the polls this Super Tuesday to cast ballots in the 2024 presidential primary race and other contests.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump hope to have large delegate hauls on Tuesday, though neither will have enough to clinch their nominations yet. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is still in the race against Trump for the Republican nomination, despite only getting her first primary win on Sunday, in the District of Columbia.

American Samoa and the following states will hear from voters: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. Iowa will release the results of its mail-in Democratic caucus.

The first polls will close at 7 p.m. EST.

Read live updates on Super Tuesday below:

Liza Hearon
Philip Lewis

Taylor Swift Reminds Fans To Go Vote

Pop superstar Taylor Swift encouraged her fans to vote Tuesday, writing in an Instagram Stories post that today is the presidential primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories.

Swift's name was dragged though conservative circles earlier this year as right-wingers tried to convince each other that Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, were in cahoots with Biden to throw the election for the Democrats. The dramatic endorsement the right-wingers feared at the Super Bowl failed to materialize.
Daniel Marans

Progressives Expect Defeat In One Of The Country's Bluest States

Rep. Adam Schiff, a more moderate Democrat, and Republican Steven Garvey are expected to be the two candidates to emerge victorious from California's nonpartisan primary for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by late Sen. Diane Feinstein.

The likely outcome will spell disappointment for progressives in the state and nationally, with many blaming the expected result on the inability of the left to coalesce around a single candidate in contested primaries.

Marita Vlachou

Brian Kemp Weighs In On Whether Nikki Haley Should Drop Out Of GOP Primary

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) was asked Tuesday whether Haley should drop out of the GOP presidential primary as Trump remains the front-runner in the race.

"She's still still raising really good money," Kemp said during an event hosted by Punchbowl News.

Haley has repeatedly pledged to continue her campaign until at least Super Tuesday.

Kemp also appeared to criticize the Republican National Committee for wanting to hand Trump the nomination before voters from more states were given a chance to have their say.

"That's not really how the process should work," he said.
Marita Vlachou

Trump Adds Another Win With North Dakota Victory

The former president won the North Dakota GOP caucuses on Monday, receiving the state's 29 delegates, a day after he was defeated by Nikki Haley in the Washington, D.C., primary.

Liz Skalka

What To Watch Today

HuffPost's Politics team reports you shouldn't expect any major upsets in the relatively uneventful presidential primaries on Super Tuesday, when 15 states plus one U.S. territory will hand out delegates to each major party’s presidential nominees. The real action will be farther down the ballot.

Lydia O'Connor
Paul Blumenthal

In Case You Missed It...

The U.S. Supreme Court overruled a Colorado court’s decision barring Trump from appearing on the 2024 presidential ballot in an unsigned and unanimous decision on Monday.

Jennifer Bendery

Ahead Of Super Tuesday, Haley Nabs Her First Win

Haley on Sunday defeated Donald Trump in the GOP presidential primary in Washington, D.C., her first win against the former president.

