Read Live Updates On Super Tuesday 2024

Voters in 16 states and one U.S. territory head to the polls this Super Tuesday to cast ballots in the 2024 presidential primary race and other contests.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump hope to have large delegate hauls on Tuesday, though neither will have enough to clinch their nominations yet. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is still in the race against Trump for the Republican nomination, despite only getting her first primary win on Sunday, in the District of Columbia.
American Samoa and the following states will hear from voters: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. Iowa will release the results of its mail-in Democratic caucus.
The first polls will close at 7 p.m. EST.
Read live updates on Super Tuesday below:
Taylor Swift Reminds Fans To Go Vote
Swift's name was dragged though conservative circles earlier this year as right-wingers tried to convince each other that Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, were in cahoots with Biden to throw the election for the Democrats. The dramatic endorsement the right-wingers feared at the Super Bowl failed to materialize.
Brian Kemp Weighs In On Whether Nikki Haley Should Drop Out Of GOP Primary
"She's still still raising really good money," Kemp said during an event hosted by Punchbowl News.
Haley has repeatedly pledged to continue her campaign until at least Super Tuesday.
Kemp also appeared to criticize the Republican National Committee for wanting to hand Trump the nomination before voters from more states were given a chance to have their say.
"That's not really how the process should work," he said.