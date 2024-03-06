Politics2024 electionsuper tuesday

Super Tuesday Results: Live Updates From Presidential Primaries

Follow along for live results as 16 states and one U.S. territory vote in presidential primaries.
Mollie Reilly
By 

Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

It’s Super Tuesday — the biggest night of the presidential primary season.

Voters in Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia cast ballots Tuesday, while Iowa Democrats released the results of their party’s caucuses.

Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are poised to pick up major delegate hauls from Tuesday’s contests, with each getting closer but not yet securing their respective party nominations. On the Republican side, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley hopes to take a few delegates away from Trump.

View live results from Super Tuesday primaries below, as well as delegate trackers for both major parties:

