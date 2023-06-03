'Superbad' Star Jonah Hill Is Now A (Super) Dad

Jonah Hill is now a father after welcoming his first child, according to multiple media reports Friday.

The actor’s publicist told the Daily Mail that Hill’s girlfriend, Olivia Millar, gave birth this spring. The heartwarming news may explain why Hill was absent from the wedding of his sister, fellow actor Beanie Feldstein, in May.

Hill and Millar, the daughter of model Esmé Marshall and co-owner of an online vintage shop, had not publicly disclosed that she was expecting a child. But pregnancy rumors spread after the Daily Mail published candid photos of Millar in March.

Jonah Hill has indicated that he prefers to stay out of the public eye due to mental health reasons. Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press

The pictures also showed Millar wearing what looked like an engagement ring, though the couple has not commented on the jewelry. Hill was first seen with Millar in California in September.

The “Superbad” star was previously engaged to Gianna Santos before they split in 2020. He then dated surfer Sarah Brady but denied in 2022 that they were engaged.

Hill, who directed the psychiatry-focused documentary “Stutz” last year, has indicated that he prefers to stay out of the public eye for mental health reasons.

