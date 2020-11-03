POLITICS

Stunning Supercut Exposes Donald Trump Campaign's Whitewashing On LGBTQ Issues

Melania Trump and Tiffany Trump's defense of the president comes unstuck in the viral montage.

President Donald Trump’s record of rolling back LGBTQ+ rights is the focus of a new supercut that has gone viral and been seen more than 2 million times.

First lady Melania Trump and Tiffany Trump, the president’s daughter, attempt to spin the narrative on the administration’s anti-LGBTQ+ agenda in the video that The Recount released on Twitter on Sunday.

But their pro-Trump comments are cut alongside news reports of White House policy proposals that completely contradict them.

“The Trump family has spent the campaign’s closing days whitewashing the president’s abysmal record on LGBTQ issues,” The Recount tweeted.

Check out the video here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics 2020 Election Melania Trump Lgbt Community