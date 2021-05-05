Supercut Names And Shames Republicans Who Condemned And Then Crawled Back To Trump

Prominent elected Republicans who condemned Donald Trump in the wake of the U.S. Capitol riot but have since again bent the knee to the ex-president were called out in a new montage on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day.”

The supercut showed former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Sens. Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio all chastising Trump for provoking the deadly insurrection in the immediate aftermath of the violence.

It then cut to clips of them crawling back with praise for the one-term, twice impeached former POTUS over the last few weeks.

“Lies are clearly good politics in the current GOP but it makes you wonder as you look at a lot of these folks there that we just heard from,” CNN anchor Brianna Keilar said after airing the supercut, adding: “As they’re looking for a political future, it’s in the party of what?”