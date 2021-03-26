POLITICS

MSNBC Supercut Exposes Wild Difference Between Biden And Trump’s First Pressers

The stark contrast between Biden and Trump's debut press conferences as president was laid bare in the "Morning Joe" montage.

The tone of Joe Biden’s first official press conference as president on Thursday couldn’t have been more different from that struck by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, in his debut presser in February 2017.

Biden talked about help and hope being “on the way” as he urged the country to unite. Trump, however, sowed division, attacked the media and moaned about inheriting a mess.

On Friday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” aired a montage showing the contrast:

“What a difference, Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said to her husband and co-presenter, Joe Scarborough.

Scarborough noted the definite change of tone.

“You actually heard somebody that was trying to bring Americans together, somebody who said, ‘I’ve been elected to be a problem-solver, to bring this country together,’ as opposed to, again, Donald Trump, being extremely combative,” Scarborough added.

