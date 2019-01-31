HuffPost / Danielle Gonzalez

I’ve always been a sunscreen obsessive, and until recently I religiously used moisturizers that had SPF in them. But after learning that both moisturizers and sunscreens work more effectively when applied separately, I wanted to find a sunscreen that I could layer over a regular moisturizer and incorporate into my everyday skincare routine.

Beach strength sunscreen seemed a little extreme for casual everyday use, and some of the fancier sunscreen products were out of my price range and a little intimidating. Instead, I wanted something lightweight enough for everyday use (even in the winter) that didn’t feel greasy, clog my pores, or give my skin that weird white cast. My search for everyday facial sunscreen left me to choose between two millennial beauty powerhouse brands: Glossier Invisible Shield and Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen.

So, I put both products to the test. Here’s what I found:

Glossier

Glossier Invisible Shield SPF 35:

Unique Ingredients: Broccoli and Aloe Leaf Extracts, Fermented Yeast and Vegetal Extract, Sweet Orange Peel Oil Active Ingredients: Avobenzone 3%, Homosalate 6%, Octisalate 5% Pros: An ultra-light serum that glides on and leaves skin with a shiny finish, great for a fresh-faced natural look that feels like you’re wearing nothing. Cons: It’s almost too lightweight. I felt like it disappeared from my skin after a few hours and the bottle runs out quickly. Size: 1.0 fl oz Price: $25 ($25/oz.) Availability: Glossier.com

I’m a long-time fan of Glossier, so the Invisible Shield SPF 35 (which BTW isn’t water resistant), seemed like a no-brainer to add into my morning routine. I was slightly underwhelmed by the small bottle, but nonetheless I pumped one to two drops out of the bottle and layered the lightweight serum over my regular moisturizer.

It instantly absorbed into my skin and gave me a healthy shine. It was so sheer that it literally felt like I was wearing nothing… to the point where I became skeptical if a product that disappeared so easily into skin, could really be offering the best protection. But, as someone who tans easily, I didn’t really have a way to tell if it was working or not.

In the end, my biggest grievance with Invisible Shield was that it was empty after two months use, a refill timeline my bank account couldn’t really justify.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40:

Unique Ingredients: Red Algae, Frankincense, Complex Derived From Meadowfoam Seed Active Ingredients: Avobenzone 3%, Homosalate 8%, Octinoxate 4.5%, Octisalate 5% Pros: Leaves skin with a velvet matte finish, blurring pores for a flawless natural look. While also serving as the perfect primer under makeup, without ever being cakey or feeling thick. Cons: While I don’t expect an everyday facial sunscreen to be waterproof. I’d like it to still offer protection while I’m sweating, especially if I’m wearing it under makeup Size: 1.7 fl oz Price: $32 ($19/oz.) Availability: Sephora.com, Dermstore.com, Nordstrom.com, Supergoop.com

Let me start by saying that sunscreen is kind of Supergoop’s thing. They’ve made a name turning healthy SPF products into covetable beauty bag essentials, ranging from creams and oils to powders and sprays. I chose to go with the Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, (which is water and sweat resistant for up to 40 min).

Once it arrived I squeezed out a dime-sized recommended drop from the tube, skeptical that it would be enough to thoroughly cover my face, but I was quickly proven wrong. The buttery gel stretches across your skin and leaves you with a velvet finish that blurs pores and leaves skin soft to the touch, almost like a primer. It’s a thick enough barrier to make me feel like I’m wearing something, without actually being heavy on the skin. It’s also amazing under makeup, especially in the summer so you don’t have to worry about it melting off.

Better still, the one tube lasts forever — well, not forever, but at least a few months, which is basically forever in the beauty world.

Sephora

The Verdict:

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen all the way! The way it looks and feels on your skin is amazing, and it’s a pretty good deal considering how long it lasts.

A quick editor’s note though: While I love my Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen, everyone’s skin — and preferences — are different. Take the time to find the right choice for you and your skin.

Have another daily sunscreen favorite? Let us know!