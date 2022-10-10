Videos Show Superintendent's Unusual Move At Game Before Drunken Driving Arrest

A New York superintendent has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after he was allegedly drunk and crowd-surfed at a homecoming football game on Friday.

Police said they pulled over Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent Jason Thomson, 48, after they spotted him not using a signal during a turn and driving without a front license plate, Syracuse.com reported.

Thomson, who took a field sobriety test, had a blood alcohol content of 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit, police said.

Students reportedly believed Thomson was drunk Friday when he crowd-surfed at a football game at Baker High School.

Videos show students carrying Thomson down a set of bleachers and cheering him on.

One TikTok featuring Thomson’s crowd-surfing has received over 131,000 views, as of Monday morning.

Baldwinsville school board President Jennifer Patruno wrote in a statement on Friday that the district takes the matter “seriously and will take appropriate action if warranted.”

“We appreciate the prompt response by school staff in responding to this matter. Since this is a personnel matter the district is unable to comment further,” Patruno wrote.

The board called for a special meeting on Monday regarding “a matter made confidential by attorney-client privilege,” according to the district’s website.

State records show Thomson, who became superintendent in 2021, is receiving a salary of over $171,000 this year, Syracuse.com noted.