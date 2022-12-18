‘Superman’ Actor Henry Cavill Is Moving On To Lead Amazon’s ‘Warhammer 40K’ Series

Henry Cavill won’t be needing a red cape for his next role.

Just days after “Guardians of the Galaxy” director and DC Studios’ new co-chairman, James Gunn, announced he’s writing a Superman movie that won’t star the leading man, Cavill is sharing what’s next for him.

On Friday, Amazon Studios announced that it has secured global rights to “Warhammer 40,000,” a popular miniature tabletop game, from Games Workshop (GAW) with Cavill set to star in a movie and TV show based on the dark and futuristic warfare game. He will also serve as an executive producer.

According to Amazon, the agreement includes rights to the Warhammer universe across TV series, film and likely games and animation.

“Warhammer 40,000 is set in the far future, where humanity stands at the edge of what might be its brightest future, or its darkest age. The threats to humankind’s empire are many — traitors driven by the fires of ambition, alien empires sworn to reclaim the stars, and the corruption of reality by malevolent gods,” according to a press release.

Gushing over his new role, Cavill shared his excitement Friday on Instagram, writing, “For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action. Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life.”

“To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavour to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen,” he added.

Regarding Cavill’s recently ditched role as Superman, Gunn tweeted on Wednesday that the forthcoming flick about the Man of Steel sans Cavill will focus on an “earlier part of Superman’s life.”

Cavill confirmed the news of his departure from the iconic role in a statement via Instagram, despite his announcement in October where he shared he would be returning to play Superman again.

“It’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” Cavill wrote. “I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”