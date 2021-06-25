Jared Padalecki seems to be very upset about a “Supernatural”-related project that he apparently wasn’t told about, but fans think it’s a joke or that he’s been hacked.

The actor — who played Sam, one of the two main characters on the hit CW series — stirred up controversy on Thursday when he responded to a tweet from co-star Jensen Ackles, who played Padalecki’s brother, Dean, on the show.

The tweet from Ackles was a link to a Deadline report about a “Supernatural” spinoff in development at The CW. The show, titled “The Winchesters,” is apparently a prequel focused on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents. Ackles is reportedly signed on to executive produce and act as narrator of the new show.

Padalecki claimed in his tweet that he only found out about the news through Twitter and that he’s bummed his character had “no involvement whatsoever.”

Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

After fans questioned whether or not the remark was a bad joke, Padalecki doubled down, indicating that he wasn’t kidding and saying that he’s “gutted.”

No.

It’s not.

This is the first I’ve heard about it.

I’m gutted. https://t.co/1i8eC8YAdV — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

Despite Padalecki’s insistence, many fans questioned his seriousness. One tweeted that the fandom knows “how close our boys are. You can’t fool us.” Another suggested he was “hacked.”

Padalecki and Ackles, who are good friends, frequently joke with each other — and fans were also skeptical about Padalecki’s supposed lack of knowledge thanks to comments the two made during a virtual convention panel conversation earlier this year.

In that conversation (beginning around the 24:00 mark below), Ackles talked about new projects he was working on with his production company pertaining to “Supernatural.” Padalecki added that his character from the show will “absolutely” be part of it.

Ackles later elaborated on the new show, telling Deadline: “After ‘Supernatural’ wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘Nothing ever really ends, does it?’”

He said he and his production partner “knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the ‘Supernatural’ origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

Neither Padalecki nor Ackles immediately responded to HuffPost’s request for comment.