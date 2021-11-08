sefa ozel via Getty Images "If you start Christmas shopping in December, you’re setting yourself up for a highly stressful month, especially if you want to buy something that requires a computer chip, such as game consoles and smartphones," said Paul Hong, professor of global supply chain management at the University of Toledo.

You may have heard rumblings of supply chain issues, overwhelmed ports and consumer goods shortages early last month when President Joe Biden announced plans to expand port operations.

Supply chain bottlenecks like those happening now often lead to a lack of consumer goods and pricing increases that “can lead to decreased production or even full-on factory shutdowns,” said Jens Gamperl, founder and CEO of Sourcengine, a marketplace for electronic components.

Advertisement

Gamperl noted that personal electronics, from laptops to gaming equipment, are the most affected by these shortages, resulting in slower holiday shipping times.

“While companies are doing everything possible to bring new products to market, we know that products that bring people out in droves on Black Friday, such as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, are going to be even rarer than usual,” Gamperl said.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, HP CEO Enrique Lores elaborated on the electronics scarcity: “We are selling everything that we build,” he said. “Demand continues to be strong and the backlog continues to grow.”

It’s not the most comforting thing to hear when the largest consumer holiday known to humankind is looming right around the corner. So what can you do to make sure all your tech-y gifts are safely at your door in time for the big day?

Advertisement

Paul Hong, a professor of global supply chain management at the University of Toledo, suggested stocking up early.

“If you start Christmas shopping in December, you’re setting yourself up for a highly stressful month, especially if you want to buy something that requires a computer chip, such as game consoles and smartphones,” Hong said.

See below for some of this year’s most sought-after electronics that are still available and ready to ship to you in time for the holidays.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.