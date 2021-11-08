You may have heard rumblings of supply chain issues, overwhelmed ports and consumer goods shortages early last month when President Joe Biden announced plans to expand port operations.
Supply chain bottlenecks like those happening now often lead to a lack of consumer goods and pricing increases that “can lead to decreased production or even full-on factory shutdowns,” said Jens Gamperl, founder and CEO of Sourcengine, a marketplace for electronic components.
Gamperl noted that personal electronics, from laptops to gaming equipment, are the most affected by these shortages, resulting in slower holiday shipping times.
“While companies are doing everything possible to bring new products to market, we know that products that bring people out in droves on Black Friday, such as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, are going to be even rarer than usual,” Gamperl said.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, HP CEO Enrique Lores elaborated on the electronics scarcity: “We are selling everything that we build,” he said. “Demand continues to be strong and the backlog continues to grow.”
It’s not the most comforting thing to hear when the largest consumer holiday known to humankind is looming right around the corner. So what can you do to make sure all your tech-y gifts are safely at your door in time for the big day?
Paul Hong, a professor of global supply chain management at the University of Toledo, suggested stocking up early.
“If you start Christmas shopping in December, you’re setting yourself up for a highly stressful month, especially if you want to buy something that requires a computer chip, such as game consoles and smartphones,” Hong said.
See below for some of this year’s most sought-after electronics that are still available and ready to ship to you in time for the holidays.
The latest iPad from Apple, arguably their best one yet
Measuring at a little over 10 inches and sporting an ultra-thin design, this iPad is Apple's most recent, a well-received
tablet that uses OS15 technology. It combines high portability, 256 GB of storage and a powerful A13 bionic chip to provide you with an easy-to operate, versatile gadget that you can use to stream, work and design. Get it from Best Buy for $479.99.
A compact gaming console that's quickly selling out
Some might say that the Xbox Series S 512GB video game console from Microsoft is the last bridge between the older generation of gaming consoles and what we can expect to see from newer systems. Using Xbox All Access, this disc-free model allows you to digitally access and play games from four generations of Xbox all in one place, while also offering 4K streaming capabilities on all your favorite platforms. And thanks to the Velocity Architecture powered by Xbox, you can experience fast load times, Quick Resume and game play of up to 120 frames per second. Get it from Walmart for $373.50.
A dynamic laptop for students and beyond
The HP EliteBook x360 830 uses the reliable functionality of Windows 10 Pro 64 along with the lighting-speed performance of an Intel Core i5 processor. Touch screen capabilities, a long battery life and an interface that allows you to seamlessly switch between presentations, note-taking and workday functions make this a great option for people who rely heavily on their computer. You can also work, create and play in confidence with advanced built-in protections to keep your data safe. Get it from Office Depot for $2,592.99.
An excellent desktop computer
Consumer Reports
describes the lightning speed operation of the Dell XPS 8930-7339 as "Excellent. Compared to other tested desktops, it was among the fastest with common tasks such as web browsing and video conferencing." Both the solid-state and hard-disc drives provide generous storage and quick responses to high-demanding applications such as gaming and converting and editing video. It's also designed to meet your future needs with expandable storage, 10 different ports to connect all of your devices and all the creative tools you need already installed. Get it from Dell for $1,699.99.
One of the best-rated laptops on Consumer Reports
With one of the top-rated dual 4K touchscreen displays on the market right now as well as fast processing and spacious memory capabilities, the LG gram 17Z0P is a great laptop option. According to Consumer Reports
, users can expect the Intel Core processor to deftly and quickly handle high-resolution content creating, editing, work functions and gaming capabilities. Get it from Amazon for $1,599.