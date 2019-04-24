Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Relationships

17 Supportive Cards To Give To A Friend Going Through A Breakup

Ending a relationship can be brutal. These cards should put a smile back on your bestie's face.

Going through a breakup straight-up sucks. And seeing one of your BFFs dealing with a broken heart can hurt your heart too.

Even though you can’t make it all better (if only!), you can remind your pal that you’re there for them by sending a thoughtful card. And hey, a Bravo marathon, some takeout and a nice, long venting sesh don’t hurt either.

Whether your friend needs to hear something heartfelt and sincere or something a bit sassy and snarky, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve rounded up 17 cards to give to that friend who needs a little TLC post-breakup.

1
SpadeStationery/Etsy
Buy it from SpadeStationery on Etsy for $5.50
2
ChezGagne/Etsy
Buy it from ChezGagne on Etsy for $5.50
3
OWhatAFeeling/Etsy
Buy it from OWhatAFeeling on Etsy for $4.03
4
PersonalPaperHugs/Etsy
Buy it from PersonalPaperHugs on Etsy for $5.49
5
CrimsonandCloverGift/Etsy
Buy it from CrimsonandCloverGift on Etsy for $4.50
6
JoyLYdesigns/Etsy
Buy it from JoyLYdesigns on Etsy $4.75
7
cardsht/Etsy
Buy it from cardsht on Etsy for $4.01
8
naughtyflorals/Etsy
Buy it from naughtyflorals on Etsy for $4.64
9
CardrellaAndDaville/Etsy
Buy it from CardrellaAndDaville on Etsy for $4
10
DebbieDrawsFunny/Etsy
Buy it from DebbieDrawsFunny on Etsy for $4.50
11
chucklcards/Etsy
Buy it from chucklcards on Etsy for $4
12
spaghettimeatballs/Etsy
Buy it from spaghettimeatballs on Etsy for $5.99
13
TeenyWeeniePaper/Etsy
Buy it from TeenyWeeniePaper on Etsy for $4+
14
onderkaststudio/Etsy
Buy it from onderkaststudio on Etsy for $5
15
HonestAFCards/Etsy
Buy it from HonestAFCards on Etsy for $4.75+
16
AdelaidePaper/Etsy
Buy it from AdelaidePaper on Etsy for $4.91
17
SixElevenCreations/Etsy
Buy it from SixElevenCreations on Etsy for $4.36+
