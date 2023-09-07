ShoppingWellnessShoesstanding

Reviewers Who Stand All Day Say These Are The Most Comfortable Shoes

When you spend a lot of time on your feet, these kicks are comfortable and supportive.
There are shoes that are good for walking. There are shoes that are good for running. But what about shoes that are good for standing? Whether you work on your feet or just tend to spend a lot of time out of your seat but not really moving, you’re likely looking for a pair of kicks that are comfortable and supportive all day long.

Unlike workout shoes or hiking boots, these shoes don’t necessarily need to make it through the elements or handle miles of strides. They do, however, need to feel good after hours of direct pressure while standing for long periods of time.

To help you find the best shoes for standing for hours, we searched the internet high and low, collecting footwear with lots of positive feedback from people who stay on their feet. Some are sneakers, some are boots and some are even clogs, but all are beloved by people who spend a lot of time standing.

Amazon
Asics Gel-Nimbus 23
Don't be fooled by the running-shoe construction — these supportive sneakers are great for standing, too. They're made from a multi-directional mesh material that breathes and keeps your foot stable with a gel cushion sole that doesn't add too much bulk.

Promising review: "I have pretty awful feet when it comes to finding comfortable shoes to wear standing all day. These. Are. It. I now have 3 pairs." — Chris Roberts
Women's: $149.90 at AmazonMen's: $74.95+ at Amazon
Hoka
Hoka Arahi 6
We've written before about Hoka sneakers and confirmed that they're worth the hype (and price tag.) Ideal for stability, these sneakers have maximal cushioning and a breathable mesh upper. They're made for stability in running, but work amazingly for long hours standing as well.

Promising review: "Had issues finding shoes that would provide comfort for extended standing hours. As a pharmacist, I often am standing for upwards of 12 hours a day at work. These shoes have made a dramatic improvement in my foot fatigue to the point that it's almost nonexistent." — Ian
Women's: $140 at HokaMen's: $140 at Hoka
Zappos
Blundstone classic 550 chelsea boots
The perfect mix of style and comfort, Blundstones are an Australian farming boot turned fashion staple. With a removable EVA footbed support in the heel and a strong heel strike zone for stability and support, these boots both look sharp and keep your feet feel comfortable for hours.

Promising review: "I love these boots and can wear them every day - They go with everything from jeans to dresses. My job requires me to stand all day and these have been comfortable since day one. I have worn them heavily through winter, summer, rain, snow - and the've been holding up great... Left me some room for thick socks in the winter time too." — Val
Men's and Women's: $229.95 at Zappos
All Birds
Allbirds Tree Runners
Available in fun patterns like this red camo as well as totally minimalist styles, Allbirds really are for all feet. They're incredibly lightweight with a cushioned midsole to give your feet support. Best of all, they're machine-washable, so they're super easy to keep clean.

Promising review: "Very comfortable shoes for walking and wearing at work 12 hrs/day standing." — Bahra H.
Women's: $105 at All BirdsMen's: $105 at All Birds
Amaazon
Dansko XP 2.0 clogs
A longtime favorite of nurses, teachers and service industry workers, it's no wonder Dansko clogs made the list. The XP 2.0 style are lightweight and have a padded instep collar, supportive heels and room in the toes. With an EVA midsole that gives you stability and absorbs shocks and a memory foam lining with arch support, they are comfortable for long wear.

Promising review: "As an educator I stand most of my work day-8 hours. These shoes are the most comfortable I've worn and proper shoes are important! I noticed that my legs don't hurt from standing for so long and my feet don't hurt at all! If you are an educator and need feet/leg support, these shoes are the ones. I like them so much, I ordered the ones with the outlined hearts on them! I love these shoes and get lots of compliments and inquires on them! Awesome comfort!" — Pj
Women's: $129+ at AmazonMen's: $149.95 at Amazon
Zappos
Birkenstock Boston clogs
Another timeless classic that's beloved for good reason, Birkenstock Boston clogs are supportive, stylish and feel good on your feet. They have an anatomically correct unisex cork footbed to give your piggies ample stability and will mold to your feet for extra comfort.

Promising review: "I am a florist & stand most of the day. These are super comfortable. I wear them with socks so the fit was perfect." — Zappos customer
Men's and Women's: $158 at Zappos

