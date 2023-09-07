Reviewers Who Stand All Day Say These Are The Most Comfortable Shoes

There are shoes that are good for walking. There are shoes that are good for running. But what about shoes that are good for standing? Whether you work on your feet or just tend to spend a lot of time out of your seat but not really moving, you’re likely looking for a pair of kicks that are comfortable and supportive all day long.

Unlike workout shoes or hiking boots, these shoes don’t necessarily need to make it through the elements or handle miles of strides. They do, however, need to feel good after hours of direct pressure while standing for long periods of time.

To help you find the best shoes for standing for hours, we searched the internet high and low, collecting footwear with lots of positive feedback from people who stay on their feet. Some are sneakers, some are boots and some are even clogs, but all are beloved by people who spend a lot of time standing.