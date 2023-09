Reviewers Who Stand All Day Say These Are The Most Comfortable Shoes

Dansko XP 2.0 clogs

A longtime favorite of nurses , teachers and service industry workers, it's no wonder Dansko clogs made the list. The XP 2.0 style are lightweight and have a padded instep collar, supportive heels and room in the toes. With an EVA midsole that gives you stability and absorbs shocks and a memory foam lining with arch support, they are comfortable for long wear.: "As an educator I stand most of my work day-8 hours. These shoes are the most comfortable I've worn and proper shoes are important! I noticed that my legs don't hurt from standing for so long and my feet don't hurt at all! If you are an educator and need feet/leg support, these shoes are the ones. I like them so much, I ordered the ones with the outlined hearts on them! I love these shoes and get lots of compliments and inquires on them! Awesome comfort!" — Pj