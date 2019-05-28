Supreme Court Upholds Indiana Law Requiring Fetal Remains Be Buried Or Cremated

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a 2016 Indiana abortion law requiring fetal remains be buried or cremated.

The court also refused to hear a question regarding the state’s attempt to ban abortions based on a fetus’ race, disability or gender. A lower court’s decision striking down the controversial measure will remain in place.

The decision stems from a lawsuit filed in 2016 on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky against the commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health over the restrictive abortion law.

House Enrolled Act 1337 was signed into law by then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence (R) in March 2016 and includes several provisions related to abortion and perinatal hospice care.

The Supreme Court reversed a decision made in the Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, which ruled Indiana’s law requiring fetal remains to buried or cremated as unconstitutional. In its decision, the Supreme Court said states have a “legitimate interest in proper disposal of fetal remains.”

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the concurring opinion, stating simply that he “thought it could go without saying that nothing in the Constitution or any decision of this Court prevents a State from requiring abortion facilities to provide for the respectful treatment of human remains.”

Thomas wrote that he joined the rest of the court in declining to hear the second question on the constitutionality of a ban on abortion based on fetal sex, disability or race, noting that the matter should first be addressed in other courts of appeal.

“The Court will soon need to confront the constitutionality of laws like Indiana’s,” Thomas wrote, stating he believes abortion has the potential to “become a tool of eugenic manipulation.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.