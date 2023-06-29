The Supreme Court declared affirmative action programs at public and private colleges and universities unconstitutional on Thursday in a decision written by Chief Justice John Roberts.

The decision puts an end to systems designed to help Black and Latino students access higher education after centuries of racial discrimination. Colleges and universities will no longer be allowed to seek greater diversity of their student bodies by preferencing race. The most immediate effect will be a decrease in the number of Black and Latino students admitted to the most selective schools, studies show.

Adopted in the late-1960s in the wake of the Civil Rights Movement, affirmative action policies aimed to increase Black and Latino attainment in higher education. They faced instant opposition from many white Americans and conservative politicians who came to see them as a form of “reverse racism” that favored Black and Latino students over white students. In the 21st century, the artificially low admittance rate of Asian American applicants became a focus of opposition to affirmative action.